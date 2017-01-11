How to Talk to Celebs in LA, According to Celebs

Sarah Paulson

Best known for: The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story; American Horror Story

She says: Paulson is totally down to take photos with you and sign autographs -- but her one condition is that you promise not to ink her signature on you for all eternity. That creeps even her out.

“The weirdest thing that ever happened was somebody asked me to autograph something with one of Lana Winter’s lines, which was ‘I’m tough but I’m no cookie,’” she says. “I did it and the next thing I know, that person came to see me in a play and had tattooed my writing on her arm. That was a wild thing. I was like, ‘That’s there forever.’ It was ultimately flattering and also like, ‘Nice to meet you... Thanks for coming out... and have a great day!’”