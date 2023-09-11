The Largest Gathering of Black Surfers Returns to Huntington Beach This Weekend

Surf culture has given so much to the world—rad tunes, gnarly slang, Point Break—and the surf community is famously creative and chill. But in many parts of the world, it’s not always a welcoming, inclusive, or diverse group. That’s where A Great Day in the Stoke comes in. The largest gathering of Black surfers is returning to Huntington Beach this Saturday, September 16, for the second consecutive year with a surf competition, surf lessons, yoga, and music to celebrate and empower Black surfers and novices alike.

The central goal of the event is all about surfing, of course. Nathan Fluellen, the event’s founder, is a TV host, producer, entrepreneur, and advocate for the Black surfing community. He created this event to foster the growth of Black competitive surfers at the professional level but also to offer beginning surf lessons to attendees to help inspire the Black community to feel more at home in the ocean on a casual and fun level, too.