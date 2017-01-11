I Went on a 'Mystery Trip': Exploring LA With 30 Strangers & No Control

Soon enough, we met Mysterious Dave, our fearless leader, who started Mystery Tripping as an idea to throw a cool birthday party for his friends eventually turned into his career -- five years later, he’s led more than 150 Mystery Trips. He explained that we’d be setting out for a day full of adventure, surprises, and yep, he definitely used the word mystery. Then, we walked with Dave down the street towards Pour Haus (a wine bar with solid food and an even more solid beer list), and it was time to commence with the mysteries at hand. And from that moment on, we were powerless.



Phase one: wine

We walked into Pour Haus where we were given a pretttttttty hard wine quiz. You’re probably thinking, “You write stuff on Thrillist so you probably know your wine!” That’s nice of you. I’ll keep letting you think that. We were riddled with questions about specific grapes, the exact notes that could be found in each wine, and what countries they came from. Though the quiz was hard, the pours were generous, and, three wines later, the ice between my mysterious cohorts had been broken. To close out our first stop, we each shared three amazing facts about ourselves. This part sure wasn’t boring -- like, who would have assumed some of us had been to 39 countries? Or were experts in 14th century weapons? Or once traveled across the country on a karaoke RV? (Spoiler alert: that last one is me.)