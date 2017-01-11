The Largest Arts Commune in America Is Right Here in LA

Get lofty

Lofts at the Brewery range from small studios with just enough room to live and work, to veritable cathedrals of art. Dave Lefner, one of the darlings of the LA art scene, has worked his way up from the former to the latter in his 15 years on property. Lefner works in the medium of reduction linoleum block printing, or linocuts, a process developed by Picasso in the 1950s and scarcely practiced anymore; his gargantuan vintage printing presses look right at home at The Brewery.

His studio itself has also become a canvas with a kitchen that looks like a ‘50s diner which he’s managed to make totally separate from the work space. His bed is on the loft, completely private from the gallery below. Lefner keeps his place pristine at all times, “You never know who’s going to walk in and buy your best piece.” Unlike many Brewery residents, Lefner no longer has to bartend or keep a side job; he has a long list of clients including LACMA and Disney. One of his paintings was even featured in the plot of the movie Valentine's Day “Moving here really changed my career,” he says. “I mean, it truly did.”