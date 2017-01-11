LA's Now Got a Netflix for Sweet Toys and Gear. Here's How It Works.

They’re adding new experiences all the time based on customer demand. So far the most outlandish inquiry -- the one flat "No" to this day -- was for a Ferrari (which, let’s be honest, you can rent at many other places in town, and which costs way more than $99 a year). One customer wanted her dog to have his own agility course -- so now that is available. Someone else wanted a sous vide for a cooking experiment, so that’s offered too.

Santa Monica resident Kyle Taylor, 30, has done an annual trip with high school friends for four years straight, all outdoorsy. He’d done short backpacking trips, but wanted to go bigger without having to talk his friends into shelling out for equipment they wouldn’t touch for the other 50 weeks of the year. His request became the Backpacking Essentials experience, one he used to roam Utah’s Zion National Park in April, with his entire LA crew on the trail. “It’s a great way to get friends interested in trying something with you,” Taylor said. Next he’ll try their virtual reality Oculus Rift experience.