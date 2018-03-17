Everything You Need to Know About the LA Marathon This Weekend

Los Angeles sports fans will flock to Dodger Stadium this Sunday -- not for delicious Dodger dogs and dingers, but for the vaunted LA Marathon. With more than 24,000 athletes from all 50 states and multiple countries competing, a record number of participants will (hopefully) earn their “26.2” bumper stickers in Santa Monica this weekend. Below you’ll find everything you need to know for race day, so you’re not blindsided by traffic on the way to an ill-timed brunch.
What time does the LA Marathon Start?
The race begins at 6:30am on Sunday, March 18, with the waves taking off in order of wheelchairs at 6:30am, handcycles at 6:42am, elite female runners at 6:45am, and elite male runners plus the full field at 6:55am.
Winter Starbucks Beverages Around The World
Where's the LA Marathon starting line?
Runners will meet at Dodger Stadium (1000 Elysian Park Avenue) in Elysian Park, passing through security checkpoints near the Golden State Gate on the north side of the stadium before filing to the seeded corrals, which open at 5am. While parking and drop-offs are available, the easiest means of transportation to the starting line is the official shuttle service.
What is the Marathon route?
Beginning at Dodger Stadium, marathoners will move westward hitting 26 checkpoints -- through Downtown, past Echo Park Lake, to Sunset Boulevard, then Hollywood Boulevard passing the Walk of Fame, toward the final stretch on Ocean Ave -- en route to Santa Monica Pier.
What street closures will be in effect?
This map from Commuterama shows every street closure for race day. Streets on the course will start shutting down between 4-5am on the day, except for portions of Ocean Avenue and Main Street, which will close at midnight the night before; additionally, nearby freeway ramps to the 110, 101, and 405 will be closed along with through streets throughout the day.
How to track LA Marathon runners
It’s 2018, which means you’re able to track the marathon and even the progress of individual runners (make sure you have their bib number) using the official LA Marathon app.
What is the weather forecast for race day?
Accuweather lists race day temperatures at a high of 60 and a low of 44, with overcast skies and a 40% chance of rain in the daytime -- in other words, you’ll probably wanna bring a jacket of some kind.
The results of the 2018 LA Marathon
Check back for updated LA Marathon results for winners in each category.
Where can I see race photos?
If you’re wanting to see photos of the Marathon -- all right, photos of you in the Marathon -- a photo link will be posted here days after the event, where you search for images via your last name and bib number. Failing that, there’s also the official Facebook and Instagram accounts with the hashtag #LAmarathon; check to make sure the photographers captured your exuberance and not any nipple bleeds or unhappy accidents.
Where to watch the LA Marathon
If you’re planning on cheering runners live, there are plenty of great vantage points to be had:
- Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (Downtown) past mile marker 4
- Echo Park Lake near mile marker 6
- TCL Chinese Theatre (Hollywood) past mile marker 11
- Westfield Century City past mile marker 19
If, however, you’re wanting to watch from home while lounging around in workout shorts (oh, the irony!), KTLA will offer a live television broadcast on Channel 5 and a livestream along with up-to-the-minute updates will be posted to Twitter @LAMarathon.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.