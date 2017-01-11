Lifestyle

The LA Riots in Photos: 24 Years Later

By Published On 04/29/2016 By Published On 04/29/2016
National guard, LA Riots, 1992
HAL GARB/AFP/Getty Images

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Quick, You Can Fly to China For Just $478

related

Wendy's Is Brutally Roasting People on Twitter Right Now

related

Every Episode of 'Rick and Morty,' Ranked

I remember the LA Riots. When the Rodney King verdict was announced I was a kid -- 12 years old -- but the fear and panic was real as I watched smoke plumes from my friend's rooftop in the middle of the city, and heard my parents talk about rumors of looting "spreading"; I was in the Tower Records on Ventura while it was evacuated, which now seems completely surreal. Sadly, as anyone who watches the news (or The People v O.J. Simpson) knows, the causes of the riots haven't exactly been solved: the past year has been full of news of police brutality, often racially charged, echoing the problems that were brewing beneath the surface in LA just before the riots.

That's why we're breaking from traditional Thrillist topics to bring you these stark black-and-white images (provided graciously by the LA Public Library) of where the city was nearly a quarter-century ago today; it's a sobering reminder that though we've come a long way since then, there's always room to grow.

Related

related

It's Time to Rename These LA Neighborhoods

related

The Metro Is Going to Santa Monica -- Here's Why You Should Care

related

All of the Oldest Stuff in California

related

It's Time to Rename These LA Neighborhoods
LA Riots 1992 Mini-mall Fire
Gary Leonard/Los Angeles Public Library

One of LA's trademark mini-malls has its flames extinguished.

LA Riots 1992 Looted Store
Gary Leonard/Los Angeles Public Library

The aftermath of a looted shoe store.

LA Riots 1992 National Guardsman
Gary Leonard/Los Angeles Public Library

A National Guardsman keeps watch.

LA Riots 1992 Fires Aftermath
Cary Moore/Los Angeles Public Library

The aftermath of raging fires.

related

The Rise and Fall of Abbot Kinney, or, How Venice Is Dying

related

The Metro Is Going to Santa Monica -- Here's Why You Should Care
LA Riots 1992 Kids National Guard
Gary Leonard/Los Angeles Public Library

Two kids do handstands while the National Guard stands watch.

LA Riots 1992 Looting Pico
Gary Leonard/Los Angeles Public Library

Looting -- and its aftermath -- on Pico.

LA Riots 1992 Koreatown Fires
Gary Leonard/Los Angeles Public Library

A street in K-Town as fires rage.

LA Riots 1992 Volunteers
Gary Leonard/Los Angeles Public Library

Volunteers distribute supplies to people affected by the riots.

related

The Differences Between Living in LA and NYC

related

All of the Oldest Stuff in California
LA Riots 1992 Ralphs Looting
Gary Leonard/Los Angeles Public Library

Police outside a looted Ralphs.

LA Riots 1992 National Guard
Gary Leonard/Los Angeles Public Library

Police meet National Guardsmen on the street.

LA Riots 1992
Gary Leonard/Los Angeles Public Library

A Humvee makes its way down a mid-city street.

LA Riots 1992 Fires
Gary Leonard/Los Angeles Public Library

Smoke rises as police make their presence known.

related

The Essential Guide to LA, as Told by Rap Lyrics

related

The Rise and Fall of Abbot Kinney, or, How Venice Is Dying
LA Riots 1992 Sears Looters
Gary Leonard/Los Angeles Public Library

Looters leaving a Sears.

LA Riots 1992 Looters
Gary Leonard/Los Angeles Public Library

Looters at an electronics store.

LA Riots 1992 Protesters LAPD
Gary Leonard/Los Angeles Public Library

Protesters gathered at the LAPD headquarters.

LA Riots 1992 Protesters
Gary Leonard/Los Angeles Public Library

Protesters gather Downtown.

related

Which LA Neighborhood Should You Move To?

related

The Differences Between Living in LA and NYC
LA Riots 1992 Fires
Gary Leonard/Los Angeles Public Library

Smoke rises behind a store sign.

LA Riots 1992 Riot Police
Gary Leonard/Los Angeles Public Library

Riot police take to the street as a fire burns in the background.

LA Riots 1992 Gutted Building
Cary Moore/Los Angeles Public Library

The gutted remains of a burned-down building.

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Jeff Miller loves Los Angeles. He's at @jeffmillerla on Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
De-Stress After the Holiday Madness at These LA Spots

related

READ MORE
The Largest Arts Commune in America Is Right Here in LA

related

READ MORE
Historic Santa's Village Is Back and Better Than Ever, Just in Time for the Holidays

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like