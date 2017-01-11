Lifestyle

11 Things You Didn't Know About the LA River

By Published On 07/12/2016 By Published On 07/12/2016
The LA River
The LA River | Flickr/Steve Lyon
More From Things You Didn't Know About

related

9 Things You Didn't Know About Hard Rock Stadium That Make the Game Infinitely Better

related

15 Things You Didn't Know About Frank's RedHot

related

Things You Didn't Know About Katz's, NYC's Most Beloved Deli

related

Things You Didn't Know About Chardonnay

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

13 Incredible Places You Won't Believe Are All in Russia

related

The Next Monopoly Game Piece Might Be an Emoji

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

Unless you live, like, right by it, you probably think about the LA River almost never. But the fact of the matter is, the River's a very important part of LA history; not only was it the setting for the scientifically proven best scene in Terminator 2: Judgement Day (bet you knew that already), but it also once was actually a natural river, before most of it was paved over starting in 1939 (bet you didn't know that at all). In honor of the beginning of the season when you can kayak the still-natural parts of the LA River (yes, this is a real -- and really beautiful -- thing you can do through The Los Angeles Conservation Corps, among other groups), here are 11 facts you probably didn't know about the River.

Related

related

50 Ways to Take Your LA Summer to the Next Level

related

LA's Best Free Workout Spots Can Break Your Gym Rut

related

I Got Into Pasadena's Sensory Deprivation Tank
More From Things You Didn't Know About

related

9 Things You Didn't Know About Hard Rock Stadium That Make the Game Infinitely Better

related

15 Things You Didn't Know About Frank's RedHot

related

Things You Didn't Know About Katz's, NYC's Most Beloved Deli

related

Things You Didn't Know About Chardonnay

related

50 Ways to Take Your LA Summer to the Next Level
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator 2: Judgment Day | Carolco Pictures, Pacific Western, Lightstorm Entertainment

1. It's been a key setting for tons (and tons) of movies

This totally makes sense, since so many movies are shot in LA, but still: everything from the Transformers series to Grease to Chinatown (of course) have had major plot points take place in and around the iconic concrete of the river.

2. The seminal LA punk band No Age staged an illegal show on the river's edge in 2007

It was sponsored by the now-defunct 'zine/cultural organization Arthur Magazine and about 75 people turned up. There's video of it right here and here, and you can watch the whole thing get busted up here.
 

la river
Courtesy of the Los Angeles Public Library

3. You weren't allowed to do any recreational activities in the river... until 2013

That's the first year in 70 years that fishing, kayaking, and other activities were allowed -- and the first year that many people in the city started thinking about the river as anything other than runoff water.

4. Frank Gehry -- the architect who's also responsible for the Disney Hall -- is helping to reinvigorate (and redesign) the entire river

So what's the plan? Well, it's sort of top-secret -- but the team behind it just launched this site, which mentions everything from increased parks to rerouting where the water goes.

kayak la river
Flickr/Los Angeles District

5. There are still parts of the river that are unpaved, and totally natural-looking

Namely, the parts you can kayak in: the flood-control basin in Van Nuys, the Glendale Narrows near Griffith Park, and the end of the river, near Long Beach.

6. The River was LA's primary source of drinking water until 1913

There were also settlements of people living by it as early as the 1700s.

7. The decision to pave the river came after a massive flood in 1938

Among the many things the floodwaters destroyed was a side-of-the-river brothel, which is too bad, because you know the Houston Brothers would totally have made that the best bar in the city if it had survived.

la river
Akili-Casundria Ramsess/The Los Angeles Public Library

8. The river runs 48 miles, start to end

It begins, officially, in Canoga Park, where two streams -- Bell Creek and Arroyo Calabasas -- meet, and terminates in Long Beach, as this amazing archive photo shows.

related

Only in LA: I Auditioned to Be a Zombie

related

LA's Best Free Workout Spots Can Break Your Gym Rut
la river
Flickr/Brandon Leshever

9. The water is not sewage runoff

The water -- 23 million gallons of it, per day -- is treated and sanitized before it ends up in the river. We're not saying, like, drink it, but you're also not gonna repeat that gross scene from the Vacation remake if you get wet kayaking.

fishing la river
Flickr/Scott Lowe

10. It's home to tons of free-swimming fish

Seriously: carp, bass, and tilapia swim in the river, though none of them are native -- the last native fish to be caught in the river was a trout back in 1940.

la river
Anthony Friedken/The Los Angeles Public Library

11. The city doesn't own the entire river

According to a recent LA Times story, about 15% of the river is privately owned -- by everyone from Warner Bros., to the guy who owns the Smoke House restaurant in Burbank, which he bought for "a few hundred bucks."

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Jeff Miller kayaked the river last year and it was surreal and serene, for serious. Hit him up on Instagram at @jeffmillerla or Twitter at @ThrillistLA.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Things You Didn't Know About

related

READ MORE
11 Things You Didn’t Know About Goose Island Beer
Things You Didn't Know About

related

READ MORE
10 Things You Didn't Know About Fireball Whisky
Things You Didn't Know About

related

READ MORE
10 things you didn't know about King's Day, Amsterdam's biggest party
Things You Didn't Know About

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like