11 Things You Didn't Know About the LA River

Unless you live, like, right by it, you probably think about the LA River almost never. But the fact of the matter is, the River's a very important part of LA history; not only was it the setting for the scientifically proven best scene in Terminator 2: Judgement Day (bet you knew that already), but it also once was actually a natural river, before most of it was paved over starting in 1939 (bet you didn't know that at all). In honor of the beginning of the season when you can kayak the still-natural parts of the LA River (yes, this is a real -- and really beautiful -- thing you can do through The Los Angeles Conservation Corps, among other groups), here are 11 facts you probably didn't know about the River.