How Lien Ta Created a Legacy of Supporting Women-Owned Businesses with RE:Her

In a city that’s sometimes too cool to smile, restaurateur Lien Ta reminds us of the importance of celebration. Co-owner of All Day Baby and Here’s Looking At You, two of LA’s most convivial restaurants and one of which was almost a COVID casualty—Ta understands how much better we are, well, together. After all, it was online fundraising that brought her Koreatown restaurant Here’s Looking At You back to life.

“It was a really difficult decision and a vulnerable position to decide to launch that GoFundMe campaign,” Ta admits. “But what I learned throughout that last year was that Here's Looking At You was enormously impactful, not just to me. So many people came up to us to say how much they missed that restaurant or ask why wouldn't we bring it back? So I was like, well, maybe I should just ask for help.”

Five weeks after launching the campaign, against all odds, the restaurant reopened.

“It's amazing,” Ta says. “It's truly, truly amazing to be reopened again, to meet every single guest, mostly old, but many new too. It's a lot of love and it's very powerful and validating and scary. We're in this still fragile place. It's a lot of money that we owe. It's a lot of money to just run a restaurant normally.”

What was already a difficult industry became even more challenging during the pandemic, which brought months-long closures to restaurants and bars. Family-, women-, and BIPOC-owned restaurants that already faced additional hurdles were especially hard hit, with many passed over for pandemic loans. Out of necessity, Ta, alongside other LA-based women restaurateurs, founded Regarding Her Food (RE:Her), a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting women-owned food businesses in LA at the end of 2020. The organization launched its first virtual 10-day festival on January 20, 2021, kicking off on the anniversary of the historic Women’s March. Despite soaring COVID numbers and a citywide shutdown, the festival was a success, allowing restaurant owners to collaborate across neighborhoods and cuisines to introduce their offerings to new diners.

“I think everybody needed some way to still celebrate during a really uncertain time,” Ta reflects. “And when you see a woman-owned restaurant partnering with another restaurant to offer something special and unique, how can you not be inspired?”