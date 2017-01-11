Why Living in Orange County Is Better Than Los Angeles

Let’s be honest: Orange County basically lives in LA's shadow and often gets picked on, like the tween forced to sit at the kid’s table during Thanksgiving. But you know what, irrational haters? Orange County stands just fine on its own, thank you very much. And while the OC'll always live in LA's smog, we don't live in their shadow -- and here’s why:



Better beaches

Let’s be realistic here: all Southern Californian beaches are comparatively polluted. But between the two counties, OC has the superior surf and sand. When people think of California's bright and sunny beaches, they're envisioning Surf City, USA and the Wedge -- not Redondo. Heal the Bay's annual Beach Report Card named three Los Angeles beaches in their Top 10 Beach Bummers list of the most polluted California beaches of 2015. Orange County had only one: Huntington State Beach came in at 10th. Huzzah for almost not being on a bad list!!!