LA's 7 Biggest Architectural Developments Changing the Skyline in 2017

The only thing more annoying than LA traffic is LA traffic during construction -- which at times feels like every day at every hour (have you been on the 405 at 11pm?!). Yet despite the hassle of all the detours and delays, much of that traffic is a result of some pretty exciting new developments happening all throughout Los Angeles. Neighborhoods across LA are undergoing a development boom that’s dramatically changing the way our city looks with skyscrapers popping up, hotels getting multi-million dollar renovations, and new residences seeming to break ground every day.
Here’s an early look at some of the biggest developments heading our way in 2017:
Wilshire Grand
Downtown
Opening: Early 2017
This 1,100ft-tall skyscraper will soar above the Financial District in Downtown LA, making it the tallest building west of the Mississippi. The 73-story mixed-use building -- which is backed by Korean Air -- will feature a sky-lobby, observation deck, over 45,000sqft of restaurant and retail space, and will be home to the 900-room InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles Downtown. The project is using recycled materials from the existing site which results in nearly $4 million of recycled revenue and nearly $1 billion will be infused into the development as part of an investment to revive Downtown Los Angeles.
WREN Apartments
Downtown
Opening: February 2017
The new 6-acre, seven-story South Park apartments are in the heart of Downtown and just a short walk to LA LIVE and a Metro station. The stylish residence is part one of a multi-phase development by Mack Urban that is heavily influenced by the emerging vibrant culture and community surrounding DTLA. The dog and bike-friendly complex will feature 362 apartments, two rooftop decks, a yoga studio, full-service dog-wash station, pick-up and dry cleaning service and other luxury amenities -- so basically, you don’t need to leave your house, like ever. The average rent will go for $2,700 per month, and they will be accepting move-ins starting February. The second phase of the project will include a 38-story skyscraper at Grand Avenue and 12th St and the luxury tower will feature a 10,000sqft park and 13,000sqft of retail space.
Westfield Century City
Century City
Opening: 2017
The Century City mall is finally getting a long overdue facelift. The $950 million redesign will include a collaboration with LA based interior designer, Kelly Wearstler, who will be creating a laidback California vibe fused with casual luxury. The new, tech-savvy 8-acre revitalization (there will be a suite of customer-focused mobile apps to enhance the shopping experience) will be equipped with a bicycle lounge, free Wi-Fi, access to the future Purple Line, and double the parking capacity with more than 4,700 spaces (because there’s nothing worse than chasing after a parking space at a shopping mall). The new luxury shopping destination will include a three-story Nordstrom, remodeled Bloomingdale’s and the West Coast’s highly anticipated first Eataly from Mario Batali.
Four Seasons Private Residences
Beverly Grove
Opening: Late 2017
While the Four Seasons is certainly not the first hotel to tap into the residential market, it will be home to the most expensive condo in Los Angeles at a whopping $50 million (and already on reserve). The 59-unit Four Seasons Private Residences will have amenities that put any five-star hotel to shame: i.e., private in-house chef and fitness trainers and an IMAX movie theater. Condos will range in price from $2.5 to $20 million, while the lavish $50 million penthouse (views included) will come with a private 9,000sqft garden and pool, accessible via private elevators, which can also take them to their very own six-car garage. The posh condos will be in a separate building across the Four Seasons hotel to create an exclusive vibe for permanent residents.
Waldorf Astoria
Beverly Hills
Opening: 2017
It’s hard to miss the massive 12-story building (or all the scaffolding) at the corner of Santa Monica Blvd and Wilshire Blvd which the classic hotel will soon call home in LA. Gensler, the same design firm behind The Ritz-Carlton Hotel & Residences, JW Marriott at LA LIVE, and LACMA, teamed up with Pierre-Yves Rochon to create the world-class architectural design which was heavily influenced by “Los Angeles’ Golden Age” and Hollywood glamour with the use of bronze lettering and sweeping curves. Michelin-star rated Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten will bring his culinary expertise poolside and to the main restaurant where guests can enjoy contemporary fine dining from a locally sourced menu that highlights California’s abundant produce.
8500 Sunset
West Hollywood
Opening: Early 2017
The legendary billboard-filled Sunset Strip, lined with packed bars, iconic music venues, and trendy hotels, will soon also be home to the owners of luxury condominiums at The Residences at 8500 Sunset. The building will boast panoramic views of the Strip, 40,000sqft of retail space facing Sunset, and 190 luxurious condominiums in two eight-story towers. 8500 Sunset will have all the resort-style amenities anyone living on the bustling Strip could wish for -- an expansive sundeck at the south-facing pool furnished with daybeds, a fitness center, a 24-hour lobby ambassador, a boardroom, and an exclusive clubroom with a fully equipped kitchen known as The Residents’ Club. And since all your friends will want to crash at your expensive new pad, you can just send them over to their sister hotel next door, The Hotel at 8500 Sunset, which is also under-development.
Dream Hotel Hollywood
Hollywood
Opening: January 2017
The NY brand’s West Coast flagship hotel is set to open in January in the heart of Hollywood, in an effort to revitalize the historic neighborhood. The 179-room hotel -- developed by FC Development -- will be located at the bustling corner of Selma Ave and N. Cahuenga Blvd., and include five dining and nightlife venues, and an 11,000sqft rooftop with a pool and sweeping views of the city skyline that will be a social hub for locals and tourists alike. The public alleyway, outfitted with string lights and reclaimed brick will be an extension of the indoor-outdoor lobby, connecting the hotel to its adjacent nightlife/restaurant venues Tao and Beauty & Essex, operated by Tao Group.
