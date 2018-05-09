Everything You Need to Do in LA This Spring

There’s always something going on in LA; it’s one of the best things about living here. But just because the cool winter stuff is over and summer road trip season hasn’t quite hit yet, it doesn’t mean spring has any fewer fun things to do. Whether it’s with a pinball expo, a Renaissance faire, or any one of the plentiful beer & food fests, you should have no problem packing your schedule in the coming months.
Friday - Wednesday
Mar 2-Jul 4
Santa Monica Place
Are you that person who lives to Instagram stuff? If so, then you’ve gotta check out Candytopia. Basically a real-live Wonka factory, Candytopia is an immersive art exhibit determined to throw you into a sugar-coated dream world. And yes, they have candy to eat, too.
Cost: $30
Wednesday - Saturday
Mar 7-10
Listen to some Smash Mouth before attending the All-Star Chef Classic
LA Live
Probably the flashiest of the all the food events this year, the All-Star Chef Classic is a four-day culinary throwdown featuring an endless number of dazzling dishes prepared by more celebrity chefs than you can shake a stick at (if you’re inclined to that sort of cliche). There are a number of different dinners you can attend, but whichever you choose, prepare to be blown away: loads of stone-cold killers top the bill this year, like the brothers Voltaggio, Gabrielle Hamilton, and the king of tapas himself, José Andrés.
Cost: $295-$425
Saturday - Sunday
Mar 10-11
Meet some colorful characters at the LA Festival of Color
South El Monte
Based on the Holi festival of colors, this right here is an experience begging you to unleash your inner hippy. Live music, yoga, dancing, and of course, shooting each other with (washable!) colors all await you inside. No outside colors will be allowed in, but you can buy a bag of five assorted colors for $3 each.
Cost: $6-$37
Sunday
Mar 11
The Forum
Sick of awards shows where you don’t get to vote? iHeartRadio has you covered. This year’s awards will feature performances from Ed Sheeran, Bon Jovi, Cardi B, and a whole lot more. Plus, it gives you an excuse to spend time in Inglewood before it becomes the next big thing (we’re ready for you, Rams stadium!).
Cost: $105-$180
Sunday
Mar 11
Santa Monica
The ultimate pork-based food competition will be back at the Viceroy, ready and waiting to feed you. Five pigs, five chefs, five winemakers: It’s a place you need to be. (Lineup TBA.)
Cost: $130-$200
Thursday
Mar 15
USC
Remember books? We do! The LA Times Festival of Books returns to USC for another day full of panels, games, food trucks, and (obviously) a book sale for the ages. Pro tip: If you take Metro and keep your stub, you can save 10% on official merch.
Cost: Free
Friday - Saturday
Mar 16-17
San Bernardino
Raves are for a very specific group of people -- if that’s you, then you need to be at Beyond Wonderland, brought to you by the group that does pretty much every huge electronic music fest. With six stages and a ton of interactive installations, you should be right in your element.
Cost: $115-$269
Friday - Sunday
Mar 16-18
Museum of Pinball, Banning
The Museum of Pinball has over 1,000 pinball machines that will all be set to free play for anyone who’s purchased a ticket. Any questions? Didn’t think so.
Cost: $45
Friday - Sunday
Mar 16-25
Celebrate everything you've recently binge-watched at PaleyFest
Dolby Theater
If you’ve ever dreamed about watching your favorite shows (The Walking Dead! Stranger Things! Handmaid’s Tale!) on a big screen with the cast & crew of said favorite shows, then PaleyFest is for you. Screenings come hand in hand with panels and Q&A’s, so give your inner superfan what it wants.
Cost: $75
Saturday
Mar 17
Santa Monica
Brand new this year is Treat Yourself, a food fest dedicated to, well, treating yourself. Leave your calorie counters at the door and gear up for a day full of churros, pizza, waffles, fried chicken, and more.
Cost: $75-$100
Saturday
Mar 17
All over LA
We love our Irish pubs, and LA tends to go pretty big for St. Patty’s every year. Hit one of these spots for the ultimate Irish experience.
Cost: Varies
Sunday
Mar 18
From Dodger Stadium to the Santa Monica Pier
You know the drill: raise money for charity by seeing if you can make it across the entire city, and have a great time while you’re doing it. Failing that, you can always just show up and cheer on your friends who’ve actually stuck to their New Year’s resolutions.
Cost: $220
Friday - Sunday
Mar 23-25
Anaheim Convention Center
San Diego Comic-Con’s little brother is back in Anaheim, and fully prepared for your inevitable nerd-out. Grab a so-much-cheaper-than-Comic-Con ticket and wade through all the collectibles, cosplay, and comic books you can handle. Sure, you don’t have to dress up like a Wookiee, but it’d be a lot cooler if you did.
Cost: $75
Saturday
Mar 24
Head down to Santa Ana for the OC Beer and Music Festival
Downtown Santa Ana
Yet another craft beer festival, but this time focusing heavily on the quality of the live music. This year’s music lineup features an Offspring cover band & a pop-punk cover band, but the beer lineup will be a real treat. The participating breweries are still TBA, but Orange County is a craft beer haven (Noble, Bottle Logic, The Bruery... the list goes on), so expect some wonderful beers.
Cost: $35-$50
Saturday - Sunday
Apr 7-May 20
Shout Dilly Dilly a bunch of times at the Renaissance Faire
Santa Fe Dam Recreation Center, Irwindale
Any and all things middle ages will be on full display at the Ren Faire, LA’s premier event for renaissance goodness. Food, drinks (including a pub crawl), games, shopping, and so much more are waiting for you inside -- and wear your best costume, obviously.
Cost: $29
Saturday
Apr 7
LA Center Studios
April means the return of LA Beer Fest, the biannual drinkathon that features over 80 breweries, food trucks, and live music. A ticket scores you unlimited samples, so... why not do both sessions?
Cost: $45-$80
Saturday - Sunday
Apr 7-8
The Reef, DTLA
A self-proclaimed “ComicCon for foodies,” the two-day event will offer attendees the chance to meet people in the industry, take classes, and talk to chefs -- oh yeah, and eat and drink a ton of food and drinks.
Cost: $10 - $40
Sunday
Apr 8
Montrose
The Montrose Beer Fest is back for Round 5, bringing tasty craft beer to the San Gabriel Valley area. Grab unlimited samples from a ton of great breweries, including Wolf Creek, Verdugo West, and one of our favorites, Frogtown Brewery.
Cost: $35-$65
Friday - Sunday
Apr 13-22
Indio
It can’t be denied that Coachella is one of those things that truly defines the Southern California experience. Three days of music -- headlining for 2018 are names you may have heard of like Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Eminem, and (also Valley locals) Haim -- art installations, an always outstanding food lineup, and white people insensitively dressed as Native Americans. What more could you ask for?
Cost: Sold out, but SOMEBODY you know has gotta be selling their wristband.
Friday - Sunday
Apr 13-22
Double up the Coachella experience at Day Club Palm Springs
Hilton Palm Springs
Got a ton of money to burn? How relatable! Everybody knows Coachella’s after-party scene is alive and well, but the pre-party is also making its mark. DJs will spin some poolside sets for the entire length of Coachella, so if you feel like amping your day up (or skipping ‘Chelly entirely), give Day Club a look.
Cost: $50
Thursday - Sunday
Apr 26-May 27
LA Live
Yet another art exhibit/immersive experience that pretty much exists solely for you to take Instagram pictures, Happy Place is gearing up for a second round of colorful madness. Tickets are selling out FAST, so if you need a picture of yourself in front of weird colorful butterflies, snag one ASAP.
Cost: $35
Friday - Sunday
Apr 27-29
Indio
Kind of like Coachella’s less insane cousin, Stagecoach will set up right on the Coachella grounds for three days of the best names in country music. Headlining this year are legends like Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, and Florida Georgia Line.
Cost: $329
Saturday - Sunday
Apr 28-29
Huntington Beach
The beachy, alt-rocky music festival hits Huntington Beach once again. This year they’ve got 311 and Sublime topping the bill, along with The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Less Than Jake, and even our very own Valley locals, The Interrupters. GA tickets are only $49, so nab ‘em soon.
Cost: $49-$99
Sunday
Apr 29
DTLA
For 29 years running, Fiesta Broadway has been not only LA’s signature Cinco de Mayo event, but the largest Cinco de Mayo event in the country. Join 200,000+ people for a day full of singing, eating, dancing, and drinking. (And we don’t have to tell you that Cinco de Mayo is NOT Mexican Independence Day, do we? We hope not.)
Cost: Free
Sunday
Apr 29
LA River Center & Gardens
Music! KCRW DJs! All the best East Side food you can fathom! Taste of the East Side is rip roarin’ ready to go, this year featuring plenty of vendors you love like Go Get ‘Em Tiger, McConnell’s, Fat Dragon, Eagle Rock Brewery, and so much more.
Cost: $45
Sunday
May 6
Rose Bowl
Master mixologists, master chefs, and master sweets-makers have joined forces once again to bring you Masters of Taste: a Rose Bowl food & drink fest that just can’t be missed. Some of this year’s masters include Erwin Tjahyadi of Komodo and Bone Kettle (one of LA’s best restaurants from last year), Jose Acevedo (Mercado), Peter Lemos (beloved sandwich shop Wax Paper), Tony Salazar (Porto’s) and a whole lot more.
Cost: $89 - $165
Saturday
May 19
The Barker Hanger
The folks at The Infatuation are just wonderful, and their second annual EeeeeatsCon is upon us. Expect a different edge to your normal food fest with a ton of vendors (Wexler’s! Night + Market! Roberta’s!), panel discussions, live music (lineup TBA), and all for the super-reasonable price of $30. Get yourself over there.
Cost: $30
Sunday
May 20
Raise money while eating at Laguna Beach Taste of the Nation
Montage Laguna Beach
What better way to stuff your face with a ton of insane food than by taking a stand to end child hunger at the same time? Laguna Beach Taste of the Nation is teaming up with No Kid Hungry to make it all happen, bringing in superstar chefs like Bruce Kalman (Union), Tui & Jazz Singsanon (Jitlada), Valerie Gordon (Valerie’s Confections), and oh so many more.
Cost: $250 - $275
