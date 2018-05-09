Everything You Need to Do in LA This Spring

LA Live

Probably the flashiest of the all the food events this year, the All-Star Chef Classic is a four-day culinary throwdown featuring an endless number of dazzling dishes prepared by more celebrity chefs than you can shake a stick at (if you’re inclined to that sort of cliche). There are a number of different dinners you can attend, but whichever you choose, prepare to be blown away: loads of stone-cold killers top the bill this year, like the brothers Voltaggio, Gabrielle Hamilton, and the king of tapas himself, José Andrés.

Cost: $295-$425