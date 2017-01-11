Looking to Step Outside Your Comfort Zone? We Braved a Los Angeles Fire-Dancing Class.

Poi looks something like a racquetball stitched into the end of a tube sock. They remind me of the weaponry of Homey the Clown (In Living Color forever!). In the same circular thwack Homey would deploy on anyone who expected him to actually behave like a clown and entertain them, I landed a couple bonks on my own forehead and shin -- as an accident and not in self-punishment -- when I failed to keep my wall.

That means I couldn’t consistently swing the poi in a symmetrical circle along the same flat vertical plane parallel to my body, with one on each side, as if I was standing between two walls that would keep my arms from going out too wide. The motion of swinging them is something like when you’re jumping rope, but you hold the poi near to your body. That is a key to not only technique but safety: You keep the fire in your designated space when you're on stage with others manipulating fire in close proximity.