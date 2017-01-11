I Did LA's First-Ever Topless Yoga

My nipples made their Los Angeles debut and, thankfully, it wasn't while I swung on a pole or in preparation for a Mardi Gras bead-gathering experience. It was all in the name of yoga.

It's not exactly like my breasts asked to be liberated. They live a cushy life fully supported by pretty bras. Technically, they've been seen in public on a nude beach in Jamaica and in a gay bar when some curious gentlemen wanted to know what all the fuss was about (response: "Now we know why straight guys like boobs!").

While I love an adventure and will try anything once, the little Catholic girl inside me was nervous to bare my breasts in a room full of strangers, especially while twisting my body like a pretzel.