Here's the Reason Shopping in LA Is Changing

The hotel imagines Parachute's perfect home all the way from the pictures on the walls to the plates in the kitchen. "The focus is not on selling our products," said Kaye. "The focus is on creating an environment where people can create memories."

There is a card by the bedside table that tells guests what they're sleeping on or looking at and they can take it to the store below to get a discount on any purchases. Naturally the store has seen an increase in sales since the opening of the hotel. "We had one guest who said, 'I don't know that I took off the bathrobe the entire stay,'" before checking out and purchasing one in the shop.