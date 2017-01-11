Rejoice: The Metro Officially Set a Date to Open in Santa Monica

Rejoice, Westside. Metro's finally announced the date that trains will start coming to Santa Monica: 5/20/16.

On its Twitter today, Metro made the announcement in a fun animation of beach balls, although knowing the benefits of the move, maybe it should have been done in dollar-signs-saved-by-not-having-to-park-at-the-beach-anymore. The newest station's on Fourth St -- a quick walk to the ocean, pier, and the Third Street Promenade.

