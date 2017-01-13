The Craziest Ways People Pamper Their Dogs in LA

Given our reputation as macrobiotic yoga-loving weirdos, it’s no surprise that Angelenos go to great lengths to pamper themselves -- but the lengths we go to for our four-legged friends can also be totally nuts. LA’s got dog-specific businesses that offer everything from blueberry facials, to mud baths, to doggie-psychic sessions, meaning there is an absurd amount of possibly absurd options for LA’s most beloved pet fanatics to take the meaning of “man’s best friend” to a whole new level.

Take, on the “sorta crazy but also totally makes sense” end of the spectrum, Zoom Room. A franchise with multiple locations in LA, Zoom Room is sort of an indoor jungle gym that’s designed as a dog park alternative, specifically for owners to get just as much exercise as your dog. “The No. 1 distinguishing feature about us is that owners are present with their dogs at all times -- creating a better and lasting training experience plus great socialization for dogs and humans alike,” says Mark Van Wye, Zoom Room’s owner.