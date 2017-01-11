A Very Serious Ranking of Where to Cool off Today Because It's Insanely Hot

You know when it's hot enough outside that when you get in your car you yelp a little bit because the stitching on your seat is literally searing your underside? Yeah -- it's that hot out today. Which is why we (with the help of some of our favorite peeps on social media) decided to rank the best spots to sit for some sweet relief before going back out into hell on Earth.

10. The Apple Store at The Grove

Mid-Wilshire

Seriously, it's as if they turned the thermostat to "make sure our computer servers are collecting ice" and then adjusted it just one degree warmer. It's a beautiful thing.

9. Tantalice Thai & American Diner

Torrance

This otherwise-not-really-noteworthy-at-all-in-any-way Thai restaurant shares a wall with an ice skating rink. Score.