How to Get Into 12 of the Most Exclusive, Members-Only Clubs in LA

Photo courtesy of The Beverly Hills Estates

LA has long been known for its private social clubs, such as the Jonathan Club and Bel Air Bay Club, that grant access to fine dining, wellness and spa amenities, in addition to red-carpeted social events. When Soho House West Hollywood first landed in LA more than a decade ago, Angelenos were clamoring to get in the door at the sparkling social club perched above Sunset Boulevard. Today, the brand has expanded to two more locations across the city. The same can be said about Neuehouse, which first opened as a work space, but has now expanded from a location in Hollywood to another in Downtown. As these exclusive social clubs rise in popularity, it’s led to even more niche openings, such as a members-only space for fashionable moms, another for the party crowd, one for people working in real estate, and even a club for jetsetters. Use this guide to LA’s most exclusive members only clubs to navigate your way beyond the velvet ropes.

Photo by Christian Horan Photography, courtesy of The Britely

The Britely West Hollywood

One of LA’s newest and splashiest clubs is The Britely, housed inside the new Pendry Hotel in the center of the Sunset Strip action in West Hollywood. This private members-only club is unique with a full screening room, music venue, spa, fitness center, and rooftop pool, courtesy of the Pendry hotel. Enter on the ground floor (adjacent to the hotel’s entrance) and head downstairs to the old Hollywood glam-inspired dining room where pink feather lamps and colorful Missoni-like printed bar stools await. There’s even a bowling alley and live music corner. Designed by Martin Brudnizki (known for his over-the-top decor of London's storied social club Annabel’s), The Britely is an artfully curated jewelbox (the art here is curated by Tiffiny Lendrum of Lendrum Fine Art). Take the private members elevator to the roof for stunning views of West Hollywood on one side and all the way to Downtown’s skyscrapers on the other. The food and drink program is helmed by none other than Wolfgang Puck, making this club a favorite among fine diners. Member programming includes art talks and exclusive previews, poolside sound baths, tequila tastings, jewelry making, DJ nights, game nights, and more.

How to get in: Membership is at the discretion of the club. Apply here and include a clear headshot and at least two current members as referrals (not mandatory but highly encouraged) as the club’s focus is on creating an exclusive community. Founding member dues are $2,800.

Photo courtesy of Spring Place

Spring Place Beverly Hills

Another mix between co-working space and social club, this Beverly Hills hot spot is a more exclusive version of similar clubs that do both. Catering to creative minds, Spring Black Beverly Hills spans three floors and offers a rooftop Spring Terrace. On the first floor find executive suites, a boardroom and conference room, plus a showroom and library. On the second floor are more conference rooms, a lounge, and more co-working spaces. The restaurant, bar and lounge are on the third floor where there’s also a screening room. Hailing from New York, with a flagship in TriBeCa, the Beverly Hills location is the second spot for the club, which is soon expanding to London, Paris, Milan, Tokyo, and Shanghai.

How to get in: Local membership starts at $750 per month and $500 monthly for those under 30; and community membership which gives you access to restaurants and rooftops in both NYC and LA is $3,500 annually and $2,500 for under 30. Book a tour and inquire about membership or apply directly. The membership committee reviews applications on a seasonal basis.There’s a referrals section where applicants could include names of current members as referrals.

Photo courtesy of Fashion Mamas

Fashion Mamas Silver Lake

Spearheading a slew of new, niche members-only clubs is Fashion Mamas, founded in 2014 by local Latina entrepreneur and fashion editor Natalie Alcala. The community was created for diverse mothers who work in creative industries, including fashion, art, beauty, design, media, and entertainment, helping them create connections and build strong networks with other ambitious women. The network has since amassed more than 600 members across the globe with chapters in LA, New York, Miami, and San Francisco. The LA flagship has a family-friendly members’ clubhouse in Silver Lake where its 400 members partake in events, workshops, talks, and more. The brand even launched its own namesake apparel and accessories brand.

How to get in: Annual dues are $350 for the LA/SoCal location. Apply here.

Photo courtesy of PS

PS LAX

For LA’s jetsetters, PS, formerly known as Private Suite, is the must-have membership. The club is located in a private terminal away from LAX to make traveling as easy and seamless as possible. Book a suite pre- and post-flight and discover a new way to travel. The keyword here is private as everything is tailored to exclusivity, including a private escort to your TSA checkpoint (say goodbye to lines) and being driven—in a private BMW no less—on the tarmac directly to your flight. Plan ahead and get a massage, manicure, haircuts, and enjoy meals and coffee provided by LA favorites h.wood Group and Alfred in the privacy of your own suite while waiting for your flight. The staff focuses on catering to each of their members, meaning if you want Sugarfish or In-N-Out, a simple request will have it ready in your suite. When coming back home, there’s even a PS Direct for domestic flights, where a car will wait for you at the plane, pick up your luggage, and drive you home. Other than the complimentary (unlimited) in-suite meals and every snack you could possibly imagine, including top shelf alcohol, members also receive complimentary children’s toys, use of the shower spa, valet parking and detailing while they’re away, plus a conference room and video-conference studio. The club’s latest offering is The Salon where members and non-members can experience a larger (less private) lounge setting for $695 per person, per use.

How to get in: Fill out this form and a PS representative will be in touch. Annual dues are $4,500, plus $3,250 one-way for up to four travelers for each flight and $3,450 for PS Direct. Corporate and family memberships are also available.

Botanique Los Feliz

For those looking for a place to dance, Kamyar Ansari and Tal Ohana founded Botanique as a members-only spot since its inception in 2020 as a way to track their patrons during the pandemic. Initially located in Hollywood and now in Los Feliz, Botanique is a club — literally — where live DJs (primarily playing deep house or techno house music) perform exclusive shows for members, including past performers like Guy Gerber, Blond:ish, Dubfire, and more. Member applications are submitted online to keep tabs on guests, yet there are also tickets released to some events for the public. Currently there are approximately 300 members and counting. The space evokes a Tulum meets LA vibe with a giant tree in the middle of the dancefloor. There’s a VIP section upstairs for those who prefer traditional nightclub bottle service, plus premiums (read: table minimums) that fluctuate with the night, performer, and party size and typically start at $500. Members are given discounts on premiums, free admission to special events, priority table bookings, and more. As of right now Botanique is only open on the weekends with day parties typically running from 4 pm until 11 pm and night parties from 9 pm to 2 am.

How to get in: Membership is at the discretion of the club. Email rsvp@botanique.la to inquire. Annual dues range from $50 to $150.

Photo courtesy of The Beverly Hills Estates

The Beverly Hills Estates West Hollywood

Husband-and-wife duo and LA realtors Branden and Rayni Williams of Williams and Williams decided to start their own real estate-adjacent membership club in West Hollywood as a place for top real estate industry players to converge. The pair focuses on historic properties by acclaimed architects like Paul R. Williams and Frank Lloyd Wright, and are known for their high-performing real estate team that hit a sales record of over $780 million in 2019. A hybrid between brokerage and private members club, the space is intended to be a space where high-end realtors can network, socialize, learn, and strategize together under one roof. The new club includes co-working office spaces, a company car, office cabanas, master class programming, a juice bar, and more.

How to get in: Membership is at the discretion of the club. Apply here and include two referrals as well as a recent headshot. Annual dues are $1,200 for founding members and $2,400 for others.

Photo courtesy of Soho House West Hollywood

Soho House West Hollywood West Hollywood

This clubhouse, which is more glam and celeb-oriented than other locations, spans over two floors, the first features a pool table and Maya, a restaurant inspired by the Baja Coast, while the top (main) floor is known for its stunning views. Grab a seat (if you can find one) in the living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, or on the dazzling patio for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Brunch at Soho House is a thing, so make sure to make reservations if you’re in the mood for a boozy Sunday. While their famous buffet-style brunch is taking a COVID break, you can still order from the a la carte menu of club breakfast favorites. If you’re stopping by late night, cozy up at The Luckman, a wood-paneled bar with vintage-inspired furniture that places emphasis on tequila and mezcal drinks.

How to get in: Membership is accepted at the discretion of the club. Two current member referrals are needed, plus an online application, and a recent photo to confirm your identity. Annual dues are $2,160 for a single club and $3,300 for all 28 Soho Houses worldwide, minus the Malibu house, for those over 27 years old. For the under 27 set, it’s $1,080 for local and $1,650 for all. Apply here, the membership committee reviews applications on a monthly basis.

Photo courtesy of Little Beach House Malibu

Little Beach House Malibu Malibu

Soho House expanded its LA footprint with the opening of Little Beach House Malibu. Located next door to the always packed Nobu Malibu (they share a parking lot), this beach house was intended to be a hangout primarily for locals. Enjoy ocean views from two stories of the breezy indoor-outdoor space where quaint, artfully designed nooks act as the perfect hangout as you enjoy similar fare to Soho House in WeHo, plus board games and unmatched views of the Pacific Ocean. If you decide to visit on a Sunday, be sure to come hungry so you can fully enjoy the club’s famed buffet brunch that’s dubbed Sunday Feast.

How to get in: Membership is accepted at the discretion of the club. Two current member referrals are needed, plus an online application, and a recent photo to confirm your identity. Annual dues are $2,000, not inclusive of taxes, plus a one-time $575 fee. Apply here, the membership committee reviews applications on a seasonal basis.

Photo courtesy of Soho Warehouse

Soho Warehouse Downtown LA

The latest opening for Soho House in LA is their Downtown hub, aptly named Soho Warehouse. Unlike the other LA clubs, this one features its own (former warehouse) building, which houses a hotel, rooftop pool, and Soho Active gym. Check in on the first floor, adjacent to the split-level gym and indoor/outdoor restaurant, The Garden. On floors three, four, and five, you’ll find the 48 bedrooms where guests are able to shop the exclusive capsule collection between SSENSE and LA-designer, Rhude. The industrial property’s sixth floor features the club bar, sitting room, drawing room, and house kitchen. One of the biggest draws here is the seventh-floor rooftop, equipped with an indoor bar, outdoor roof terrace for cocktails or dinner, and a 50-foot pool and sundeck overlooking Downtown LA and beyond.

How to get in: Membership is accepted at the discretion of the club. Two current member referrals are needed, plus an online application and a recent photo to confirm your identity. Annual dues are $2,100 for a single club and $3,200, not inclusive of taxes, for all 28 Soho Houses worldwide, except for the Malibu house. Apply here, the membership committee reviews applications on a monthly basis.

San Vicente Bungalows West Hollywood

Jeff Klein (known for his storied Sunset Tower Hotel) opened San Vicente Bungalows in 2019 and famously told The New York Times that, “Privacy is the new luxury.” Perhaps the most hush-hush of the clubs, SVB as it is known, is the most strict on their no photos and no posting policy. Set in a pink and green motif, the clubhouse is located in the heart of West Hollywood, and features a lush garden patio, treehouse-like private dining room, eight guest rooms for members to stay the night, a screening room, fountain, restaurant, and more. Menu favorites from the restaurant include the spicy buffalo cauliflower and zucchini chips, plus a whipped lemon meringue pie. Programming here includes speaker series, comedy nights with actors like Ramy Youssef, charity fundraisers, disco and magician events, skincare master classes, Clase Azul tequila tastings, and even a free weekly members brunch. Perks here include exclusive discounts and offerings that range from limited edition Lingua Franca SVB sweaters to two weeks of free membership at Artha, another new members-only club in LA.

How to get in: As a testament to this club's exclusivity, they keep mum on their specific application requirements, but you can get started with the process by emailing info@sanvicentebungalows.com or calling 424-313-8088. Annual dues start at $4,200.

Photo by Emily Andrews, courtesy of NeueHouse

NeueHouse Hollywood and Downtown LA

Co-working space meets cultural hub at NeueHouse Hollywood — think of it as WeWork meets Soho House. The Hollywood location can be found in the iconic, original CBS Studios building—the world's first structure built for broadcast. This membership club is geared toward the working set and spans more than 70,000-square-feet, including six floors and a basement, with a rooftop deck where al fresco screenings and events take place. The goal here is to bring together creatives to work adjacent to one another, socialize and experience culture together. Recent offerings include Fotografiska’s exhibit of never-before-seen Andy Warhol photography, on display at the house through July 30. The Hollywood location has also helped revive LA institutions that shuttered during the pandemic, including a listening party residency with In Sheep’s Clothing and a Broken Spanish pop-up led by chef Ray Garcia. NeueHouse recently expanded its Angeleno footprint with the opening of its Downtown location. NeueHouse Bradbury is located in the iconic Bradbury building and takes over 25,000-square-feet of space, with member amenities that include a cafe and bar serving up coffee in the morning and cocktails at night. Up next, the brand will open NeueHouse Venice Beach in winter 2021, as well as a hub in Miami.

How to get in: Fill out this form, schedule a tour, and sign up. Annual dues for Neuehouse Hollywood are $3,200 for access to gallery floors, communal spaces for eight business days per month and cultural programming, or starting for $650 a month for flexible workspaces. For Neuehouse Bradbury, rates start at $595 per month and go up to $2,800 annually.

Ramona Saviss is an LA-native who has a finger on the pulse of everything going on in the city. She loves to have a packed social calendar and is always planning her next adventure; you can find her byline in publications like The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, Time Out LA, Fodor’s Travel, Business Insider, Billboard, Los Angeles Confidential and Angeleno.