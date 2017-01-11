The Most Festive Things to Do This Winter in LA

See real reindeer at Reindeer Romp, and check out the Zoo lights

Griffith Park

Reindeer are real things, not just fictitious Santa Claus animals, and you can visit them in Reindeer Village at the LA Zoo until January 8th -- where you can also enter a contest to name their new baby reindeer (Deery McDeerface is probably not going to win, though). Not a reindeer fan? The rest of the zoo will also be decked out all wintery for Zoo Lights, which includes NYE festivities, a happy hour lounge, and more.

Candy Cane Lane

Woodland Hills

It turns out there is a reason to be in the West valley besides to hunt down great strip mall sushi. The homeowners on Lubao Ave and Oxnard St have been losing their damn minds for Christmas decorations since 1952, so prepare for insanity (especially since every year each house tries to outdo the others). Bring shades. It’ll be bright.