Where to Find the 12 Best Scenic Views in LA

When people think of LA, they think of beautiful people and beautiful beaches -- and, thanks to hills and valleys and cities and oceans, beautiful views too. Here are some of the best:
Nobu
Malibu
If you’re willing to spend some big bucks, Nobu offers a Grade-A iconic LA meal paired with a Grade-A iconic view. The sunsets over the Malibu ocean, streaked with every color you can imagine, are nothing short of legendary -- and the same goes for the $150 omakase dinner, (hey, at least the sunset is free).
The Bonaventure
Downtown
The view from the top of the Bonaventure is stunning, day or night. This true-life True Lies filming location also sports some nifty outside-of-the-building elevators, and you really can’t call yourself an Angeleno until you’ve ridden them. Need some liquid courage for the ascent? They’ve got an on-site brewery.
Malibu Wines
Malibu
There aren’t a lot of places like Malibu Wines, the winery that’s also a picnic spot, that’s also a bar, that’s also a hiking trail. The Malibu mountains on the hike will blow your mind, but if you’re more in the picnic mood, the picnic grounds (where you can bring all your own food, and order from their gigantic wine selection) are equally as beautiful. Oh, and if you like lookin’ at views of llamas, there’s also a llama farm.
Helipad Yoga at the Ritz-Carlton
Downtown
Helipad Yoga at the Ritz-Carlton is exactly what it sounds like. At 55 floors in the air, you’ll get 360-degree unobstructed views from Downtown all the way to the ocean. And there’s nothing better than centering yourself/finding peace/whatever yoga does for you better than with a view of all of LA.
EP & LP
West Hollywood
The views of the Hollywood Hills that you can catch from LP’s 5,500sqft rooftop are pretty much unparalleled, especially at night. Literally eat some Asian-inspired street food (like a crispy pork with chili jam, cilantro, pickled carrot & daikon bao) and drink a tasty drink (like a Life Cultivated Old Fashioned, with Japanese whisky, cinnamon, ginger, lime zest, and cardamom bitters) while you figuratively eat and drink in the sights that our city has to offer.
The Getty Center
Brentwood
You’re probably thinking that there aren’t enough free museums that you ride a roller coaster to get to the entrance of. Well, the Getty’s tram isn’t quite a roller coaster (at least, not with that attitude), but it’s still fun to ride up to the top where you can overlook Brentwood, Bel Air, and even some of Topanga State Park. And did you even read the part about it being free?
The Strand House
Manhattan Beach
The Strand House remains the undisputed king of the Manhattan Beach views. Get a load of an absolutely insane sunset as you get down on tasty treats like wood-fired brussels sprouts with black garlic aioli, a knockout charcuterie spread, and an extensive wine list.
Griffith Observatory
Griffith Park
There’s a reason Griffith Observatory is famous, and it’s not just because of that scene from The Rocketeer (people still remember that movie, right?). The views -- of well, everything -- from Griffith are something special, especially during any night of fireworks, like the Fourth of July or New Years Eve.
San Gabriel Wilderness
San Gabriel
Little did you know that just beyond all those delicious dumplings, noodles, and pork buns are an entire wilderness waiting for you to explore them. If you feel like really pushing yourself, head up bright & early to any of these peaks nestled in the Angeles National Forest for a sunrise unlike anything you’ve ever seen.
Perch
Downtown
For some reason, it’s remained a secret that Perch -- one of Downtown’s best rooftop bars -- has another level above the bar with, yep, an even BETTER view. The French-inspired rooftop bistro offers bites like surf-n-turf skewers, with Bearnaise sauce and watercress, and drinks like the Spicy Concombre, with gin, St.-Germain, lime juice, cucumber, and jalapeño, as well a completely electric view of the nighttime DTLA skyline.
High Rooftop Lounge at Hotel Erwin
Venice
The West Side really feels alive when you watch the sun set on the rooftop lounge at Hotel Erwin. And if you want, you can get some badass view double trouble going if you hit the lounge after an equally beautiful daytime hike through nearby Solstice Canyon.
71 Above/SkySlide
Downtown
Yeah, yeah, lots of these are Downtown, but c'mon: this new restaurant on the 71st floor of a massive tower OF COURSE has amazing views of the city -- and it’s in the same building as SkySlide, the attraction that slides you down a glass slide over the city, where the view isn’t just out the window, it’s under you. Bingo.
For sushi and celebrity sightings in LA, there's Katsuya. For sushi, celebrity sightings, and beachfront views, there's Nobu Malibu. From master chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Robert De Niro, the PCH outpost of the worldwide brand has been delivering consistently A-list Japanese fusion food since 1999. Expect Matsuhisa's signatures -- black cod miso and yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño -- as well as Malibu specials like ribeye with truffle butter sauce. The space feels more like a resort than a restaurant thanks to an open patio with lounge seating, bonzai trees, and views of the Malibu Pier.
The winding, lush, green landscape of this vineyard and tasting room just off Mulholland is a picture-perfect backdrop for a day of lounging around with a glass of wine on a picnic blanket on the grass or under the shade of one its many umbrella-covered tables. With prices in mid-range (this isn't the stuff college kids drink), the vast selection of Malibu wines vary in both type and dry or sweetness. It's a very popular spot for big bachelorette parties and weddings, but a reservation will get you in with no fuss.
It's a bit hard to discern which is which at this two-for-one West Hollywood spot. Downstairs is E.P., an Asian restaurant that combines Thai cooking with Chinese, Fijian, and Vietnamese elements. Meanwhile, L.P. is the upstairs patio bar serving up street food small bites and killer cocktails surrounded by stunning views of the Hollywood Hills.
This Manhattan Beach eatery draws LA's affluent with four floors of patio dining boasting food from the people behind Grace and Gjilena. Veggie- and seafood-centric, thin-crust pizzas, charcuterie plates, and protein-heavy entrees like spiced New Zealand lamb rack and prime beef filet make ideal partners for fire-roasted baby root vegetables, a glass of Napa Valley wine, and the stunning view of the beach sprawling down below.
This bar-centric restaurant from the Must guys is so laden with foliage and lounge chairs, it's like a rooftop version of Disney's Tiki Room; and if that's not enough to get you in there, Perch also has French grub like rabbit rillette with braised plums, candied kumquat & vanilla shallot marmalade; pork confit cassoulet with pork belly & cracklings; and the three-mini-club platter called "Duck, Duck, Goose."
Rooftop bars are far and few between in Venice -- as in, there are barely any -- which is why High Rooftop Lounge at Hotel Erwin literally stands above the rest. A 10min walk from Abbot Kinney, the Pacific Ave spot offers unbeatable views of the beach and downtown, especially at sunset. The cocktail-focused menu includes bottle service for the high-rollers, and there are a few small bites to complement the drinks.
Prepare yourself for some sweeping LA views at 71Above, a posh DTLA restaurant whose name alludes to its sky-high location 71 floors above ground. If you can take your eyes off the lights twinkling over the city, you’ll want to focus on the elegant three-course menu featuring upscale and seasonal dishes. As for cocktails, expect classy house-made concoctions in the swanky lounge area.
In 2016, OUE Skyspace atop Financial District's U.S. Bank Tower created an utterly insane new way to view Los Angeles from 1000 feet -- the Skyslide. It's exactly what you think and fear it is: A completely transparent, 45-foot glass slide attached to the side of the building that takes you from the 70th floor down to the 69th. If you're brave enough to push your focus to what's right underneath you, you'll get a perspective of Downtown LA unlike any other.