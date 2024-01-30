Convalesce Like a Mid-Century Movie Star at This Historic SoCal Hot Springs Resort

We love to ascribe mythical properties to water, from spiteful ocean gods to the silly commercial branding of bottled water and “sea cures” for “hysteria.” But there’s a reason for that—water is pretty important, from the environment to hydration to the soothing effects of a good hot soak. For further research on the last of these, look to the newly renovated Murrieta Hot Springs Resort, a historic wellness -focused hidden gem outside LA that reopens to the public on February 1.

The natural hot springs that bubble up from deep under the Temecula Valley have been a popular feature for hundreds of years; the sulfurous water seeps up through the ground at a temperature that can reach 130 degrees, forming scalding pools and streams that locals have enjoyed in a variety of different ways. Native People gathered at the springs, ranchers let their sheep drink the water and miners used it for laundry, and in the mid-20th century it became a go-to spot for movie stars like Marilyn Monroe and Jack Benny to escape the pressures and prying eyes of Hollywood.

Commercial use of the springs began in 1902, when Fritz Guenther bought a slice of local land to develop into a resort; Guenther’s Murrieta Hot Springs stayed in the family for some 70 years, and buildings were added over time. Around 1918 they built the Monterrey Lodge, and then in the 1920s they added the Spanish Revival-style Stone Lodge. The nearby bath house has pools of several different sizes and temperatures, a giant sauna, a mud room, locker rooms, and more, and it dates back to the ‘30s with ornate figureheads framing the entranceway.

The then-owners of the resort continued to expand into the 1970s, with some retro California cabin-style buildings across the large man-made lagoon that separates the property from its neighbors, before the resort entered a period of funky transition in the second half of the 20th century. It became an uncertified health clinic and a new age commune, and then in the 1990s Calvary Chapel of Costa Mesa took over and turned it into a bible college and event center, refurbishing and repurposing the resort spaces into dorm rooms and lecture halls.