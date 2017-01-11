What to Do in Anaheim (After You've Done Disneyland)

440 S Anaheim Blvd

Right in the middle of Downtown Anaheim, the Packing District is a huge, communal gathering place with over 20 artisan eateries (including homemade ice cream, Canadian poutine fries, and Southern-style soul food). There are also some cocktail spots, including The Blind Rabbit, a secret speakeasy that can only be accessed by way of a hidden door inside the building. It’s reservation only, so make sure you take care of that before you go.

185 W Center St

It’s not hard at all to find extremely authentic tacos in Southern California, but it’s a lot harder to find upscale, artisan tacos that are actually worth the price. Chef Jimmy Martinez, (whose resume includes places like BOA) is rocking them on the Anaheim Promenade with Pour Vida. The taco menu ranges from pineapple skirt steak, to oyster tempura, to heirloom cauliflower, and includes secret recipe tortillas, like squid ink and spinach. They’ve also got salads, local craft beer, house cocktails, and (if all those kids at Disney make you feel like you need to calm your nerves) a rock-solid happy hour (50% off all sides & salads, as well as $5 cocktails).