The Greatest Hikes in Orange County

Updated On 06/23/2017 at 02:17PM EST
Orange County California Hiking Trail Near Ocean
L.A. Nature Graphics/Shutterstock

You’ve already hiked the crap out of the best hikes in Los Angeles, so what's next? Well, the best hikes in OC of course. From family-friendly nature walks in Irvine to a strenuous waterfall expedition in the Santa Ana Mountains, these are the 16 coolest ones in Orange County.

Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve Footbridge
L.A. Nature Graphics/Shutterstock

Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve

Huntington Beach
This mostly flat trek through the wetlands is a tranquil nature walk masquerading as a hike. You’ll get fresh air, pretty ocean views, and the opportunity to spot birds (more than 200 species have been identified there!) and other wildlife.

Quail Hill Loop

Irvine
Located in the City of Irvine’s vast Open Space Preserve, which is more than 5,200 acres, the relatively easy 2-mile Quail Hill Loop is a refreshing escape from strip-mall suburbia/a quail-free world.

Turtle Rock Trail

Irvine
One of the best parts of this local gem, tucked away in a residential area of Irvine, is that it’s easily accessible. ANNNNNNND after 2.5 miles of huffing and puffing your way through a combination of ascents and descents, you’ll get a nice view of Irvine at the top.

Flickr/jtriefen

El Moro Canyon

Laguna Beach
For a picturesque 2-mile hike that deposits you at Moro Beach, head to Crystal Cove State Park. If you feel like exerting yourself more, you can prolong the hike by exploring the canyon and nearby ridges before heading down to the surf and sand.

Back Bay Loop Trail

Newport Beach
The main route around Newport Back Bay is long -- about 10.5 miles -- but mostly even. Be sure to kick off your journey at the Vista Point Lookout to snag the best views, although the entire hike will be incredibly scenic.

View from Top of the World in Laguna Beach
Jon Bilous/shutterstock

Top of the World

Laguna Beach
This 2.5-mile hike in the Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park is good for a quickie. On a clear day, the sweeping 360-degree view at the top displays Catalina Island to the west and the San Gabriel Mountains to the north. (If you’re willing to risk judgmental stares, you can also cheat by driving to the top and parking there.)

Willow Canyon Trail to Bommer Ridge

Laguna Beach
For a hike that’s challenging but won’t leave you completely screwed the next day, try this 9-mile expedition through the undeveloped Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. The uphill climb is grueling, and you’re exposed to the sun the entire time, but the worthwhile reward is a view of palm tree-dotted Laguna Beach.

Black Star Canyon Trail Orange County California
Flickr/Dennis Rex

Black Star Canyon Trail

Orange County
This remote canyon in the Santa Ana Mountains boasts a waterfall, which makes this 6.8-mile trail totally worth it. It’s deceivingly easy at first, thanks to a minimal incline, then quickly becomes rugged, rocky, and tricky to navigate. Some say the canyon is haunted, so hike at your own risk.

Red Rock Canyon

Lake Forest
A little over 4 miles, this hike in Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park takes you through an Instagram-friendly red sandstone canyon -- especially photogenic in the evening. Go right when the sun is setting and you’ll feel more like you’re in Sedona than OC.

Santiago Peak Trail

Trabuco Canyon
The good news about this ass-kicking 15-mile hike to the tallest point of the Santa Ana Mountains? You can see your goal -- the top of the mountain -- for most of your journey. The bad news? Be prepared to struggle for nine hours on the way, unless you’re in tip-top shape.

Peters Canyon Regional Park Trail
Flickr/OCParks_CA

Peters Canyon Trail

Tustin
This five-mile loop in Peters Canyon Regional Park is just a few miles away from The Market Place, but its 340 acres of sage scrub, freshwater marsh, and grassland feels a world away.

Skyline Drive Trails

Corona
You’ve got options here. There’s the well-shaded Tin Mine Trail, which boasts some gated, slightly eerie mine shafts you can peek into; the steady climb up to the Doppler Tower, a golf ball-shaped radar tower; and the Hagador Canyon Watershed Trail.  

Buck Gully Trail Newport Beach, California
Flickr/Tracie Hall

Buck Gully Reserve

Newport Beach
This little-known trailhead nestled in a Newport coastal canyon is a relatively quick, easy-to-moderate hike for when you want a dose of nature (wildflowers, a river, foliage, and a view of the Pacific at the top) without a serious trek.

Harding Falls Trail

Silverado
Fair warning: This strenuous trail isn’t for beginners. But, if you’re able to tough it out for the 5+ miles -- which includes boulder-hopping, avoiding poison oak, and navigating rough, unmarked terrain -- a majestic waterfall awaits you. Can’t make it all the way? Don’t worry: Halfway through, you’ll find equally cool, crystal-clear pools of water at the base of the canyon.

Modjeska Peak Trail
Flickr/Mitch Barrie

Modjeska Peak Trail

Trabuco Canyon
If you’re not into mobbed trails, try Modjeska -- Santiago Peak’s less-crowded little sister. It might be the second-tallest point in the Santa Ana Mountains, but some think this vantage point offers fewer obstructions for a full, 360-degree view.

Oak Canyon Nature Center

Anaheim
This 58-acre park in Anaheim features 4 miles of hiking trails and routes for everyone in the family -- some are tranquil and kid-friendly, and others, like Roadrunner Ridge, are steep, unshaded, and dotted with cacti.

Tiffany Tse is a freelance writer for Thrillist and only goes hiking for the bragging rights (and occasionally, the view). Follow her: @twinksy.

