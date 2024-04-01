The Hottest International Racquet Sport Has Finally Reached LA

The Padel Courts is a new, informal country club dedicated to padel in East Hollywood. | Photo courtesy of The Padel Courts The Padel Courts is a new, informal country club dedicated to padel in East Hollywood. | Photo courtesy of The Padel Courts

Despite our sternest warnings against it, tourists and transplants always flock to Hollywood (the neighborhood) in search of secondhand glamor from Hollywood (the industry). But now a diverse, sporty, and international crowd has a great new reason to head to East Hollywood: The Padel Courts, an informal country club dedicated to padel and community building with two pristine courts, is now soft open on Sunset Boulevard. Padel is a modern racquet sport that was originally born in Mexico and has lately been sweeping across Europe and the Middle East, surging in popularity especially in Spain, the Nordic countries, and Dubai. Sort of a hybrid between tennis and racquetball, the game is played in a crystalline cage that looks a little like Magneto’s prison, which allows for players to knock the ball off of the wall and back across the net. Its international origins lend it some cosmopolitan cache, and the glimmering glass and manicured green grass give it undeniable style—the sport itself is fun, and the culture around it may be even better. That’s what The Padel Courts founder Joseph Kagan discovered in his early encounters with the game, when the LA native Kagan moved to Dubai in 2022. Padel has become one of the most popular activities in Dubai, Kagan says: “Instead of getting a coffee, you're playing padel. Instead of going out doing something, you're playing padel… every block, there’s a padel club, and they’re always booked.”

A traditional padel court. | Maurizio Siani/Moment/Getty Images

Padel is also specifically designed to be a social game, best played as doubles and with a group of friends to rotate through matches. In Dubai, Kagan says, they call it “the young man’s golf” because of its social climate. He picked up a padel habit there, playing all the time with a diverse group of friends, and quickly fell in love with the game and its welcoming, community-focused nature. But when he moved back home to LA last year, he quickly discovered there weren’t any courts in central LA. There are some in Carson and down towards San Diego, and facilities have sprung up in Miami and New York, but LA has been lagging behind. So, like so many others with a thirst they can’t slake elsewhere, he decided to take matters into his own hands—he opened his own courts. He found a few partners and discovered that there had been a padel facility that had a short run in the early 2010s, and that it had been sitting vacant for some eight years. It felt like providence. Within a couple of months, they had taken over the lease and were off to refresh and rehab the facility.

Originated in Mexico, padel is a sort of combination between tennis and raquetball. | Photo courtesy of The Padel Courts

There are two courts on the grounds, spread across a cozy lot on Sunset near Zankou on the eastern edge of Thai Town. The lot also has a vintage Craftsman-esque house and a big old tree shading a rocky patio. Renovations are ongoing during this soft opening phase, but over the last few months the progress is striking—there are citrus trees lining the walkways, benches installed behind the house in a narrow shady row, a line of stadium-style seats on the porch, and plans to add much more casual seating for players to hang out, watch, cheer, and chat. The idea, says property manager Isaac Berkovits, is to give a sort of updated and casual country club feel—all of the comfort and community, without the stuffiness and pretension. There will be a pro shop with gear and supplies in the building, and they have plans for a little cafe to keep players fueled up. There will also be Wi-Fi and power outlets so people can get a little work done in between matches, or use the space as their neighborhood office, to be a fun and accessible third place for anyone who’s interested in the game. That’s Kagan’s vision too. He grew up in Hancock Park, home of golf clubs and tennis clubs, but they always felt a little exclusionary, expensive, and out of reach. The idea is that The Padel Courts will be welcoming and approachable, but with that same sort of casual elegance, designed to be a place to hang out, make new friends, and engage in a little friendly competition.

One of the courts at The Padel Courts in East Hollywood. | Photo by Ben Mesirow for Thrillist

They’re aware that the sport is pretty new to LA, and the player base isn’t huge. So they brought on Jon Guerra to be their Head Padel Coach. Guerra grew up in Spain playing soccer, and he learned to play padel in his teenage years. After knee injuries ended his soccer career, he’s become a ranked padel pro in the US and now teaches lessons to experienced and novice players alike. Guerra will also lead regular clinics to reach new players, from true beginners to curious people experienced with other racquet sports like tennis, pickleball, badminton, or squash. They’ll cover the basics of where to stand and how to hit the ball as well as teach the finer points of strategy, all while providing a great environment for players to make friends and find new partners for future games. Most important of all, Kagan and The Padel Courts team are open to feedback and excited to meet the community’s needs. That is, they’re not exactly sure what the final form of The Padel Courts looks like. Maybe their members will want more of a lounge atmosphere, or maybe they’ll be clamoring for a cold plunge or sauna. The Padel Courts as a club is new and still taking shape. And like the game of padel itself, they’re focused on building community, growing the game, and hanging out and hitting some balls with friends.

