There’s a Hidden Hub of Vintage Shopping Growing in Downtown LA

In October 2023, vintage veteran Brian Lee decided to open a store. The brains behind the “livestock vintage” Instagram account Harvester International moved his substantial collection of menswear out of the kitted-out front room of his Boyle Heights apartment—which was necessarily appointment-only since he also lives there—and into an expansive storefront at Row DTLA. And Lee is not alone—his Harvester International storefront is part of a rising cohort of companies that has helped turn Row DTLA into a new hub for vintage shopping in LA. Lee, who grew up in Pasadena, has been deep into the thrifting scene in Los Angeles since high school and even ran a retail menswear boutique on Abbot Kinney for several years, but during the pandemic, he created the Harvester brand on Instagram to sell off some of his own vintage collection. Then, the brand started to take off. “Initially, I started selling vintage denim out of the back of my truck, and that’s actually where I got the name Harvester—the truck is an International Harvester Scout,” Lee said from his perch at his sunny, still-new showroom in downtown LA. “At that point, I was selling at various markets and fleas out of my truck, but there was still an element of the face-to-face interaction that only a brick-and–mortar storefront really provides that was missing.”

Lee was introduced to The Row last spring when he curated a couple of racks of swim and surf-themed vintage tees for a pop-up at a surf shop in the sprawling mixed-use complex. He decided to move in because the space next door had been vacant for a bit, and clothing buyers seemed to be at hand. Lee wasn’t the only one easily convinced to set up shop there. The Row, which was built in the early 1920s and initially designed by famed local architect John Parkinson as a wholesale and produce market at the terminus of the Southern Pacific Railroad, has become a haven for vintage enthusiasts. The 30-acre campus is laid out in a warehouse-dense section of the Arts District, and it’s defined by its towering 85-foot concrete buildings, which are broken up by equally massive, multi-paned windows. At one point, it was the world’s second-largest wholesale produce market; in the 2000s, it was the factory and headquarters of American Apparel. Now, large pedestrian-first streets stretch out over the blocks enclosed between nine main buildings, and the indoor/outdoor industrial Beaux-Arts style district has slowly but surely developed into one of the city’s most interesting shopping and dining experiences. Smorgasburg pops up here every Sunday; an array of cool restaurants like Kato, Pizzeria Bianco, Hayato, and Go Get ‘Em Tiger has opened, and it’s the location of the shiny new offices of Majordomo Media.

The complex struggled to find its identity after the pandemic pushed so many retailers online and offices remote, and for a long time, the wide streets and giant parking garage felt too quiet, almost post-apocalyptic. But the recent influx of thrifting and menswear collectors like Lee has helped define an exciting, growing scene. With concrete walls, high ceilings, and a well-worn feel (the buildings were constructed in the 1920s), these rooms are the perfect canvas for a vintage lover to personalize and showcase their own aesthetic. The Row styles itself as a creative city-within-a-city, and the large spartan spaces drew the attention of another heavy hitter in the vintage space—Richard Wainwright, founder of A Current Affair, Pickwick Vintage, and now Arcade (which also has a storefront in New York). “We’ve always been downtown so that part was easy,” Wainwright said about his move into the area. “The Row provided a unique space in that it’s so conveniently located adjacent to both the fashion and arts districts. We found an affinity with many of the other tenants so it just made sense. I’ve always gravitated towards an industrial aesthetic and I think the creative reuse of these historic buildings is a nice complement to our creative reuse in the fashion industry.”

While both A Current Affair and Pickwick Vintage are sprawling fairs that highlight the wares of other LA thrifting obsessives, Arcade is a tightly curated storefront that showcases the best of Wainwright’s discoveries in what he considers the vintage capital of the world. “In terms of vintage shopping, no other city comes close [to LA],” he said. “We just have such a deep resource of goods. I don’t know if it’s because of the entertainment industry or so many people living out their dreams here, but I don’t find the shopping in any other city as fruitful or as satisfying.” At Arcade, vintage jewelry and couture bags and shoes are on display alongside upcycled home goods, ball gowns, vintage suits, and even a carefully styled menswear section defined by Wainwright’s tendency to gravitate toward “the late 1970s and early/mid-90s.” It’s about as different from Lee’s working-class outerwear and “new Americana” tees as a retailer could be, and yet, the presence of both curators is part of what makes a visit to The Row a boon for vintage lovers.

Another menswear collector, Ricky Li of Tried and True, found it made more sense to decamp from West Hollywood and move into this Arts District complex, where he opened The General Store, a haven for hip-hop memorabilia and streetwear shoes and clothing. “Once the pandemic hit, everything changed, and we decided to leave West Hollywood,” Li said. “In 2020, we opened the General Store, and a new location with a fresh start gave us the chance to show a bit more than just vintage. Here, you’ll find everything we gravitate to, like footwear, art collectibles, upcycled clothing, and more. Vintage is always our first love, but we wanted to do more here.” The General Store is directly across the street from Arcade, making it an easy one-stop shop for vintage hunters, but again, the varied aesthetics in their curation style mean these outlets aren’t really competing with each other; instead, they dovetail. And unlike Arcade’s celebration of all things Los Angeles, there’s more than a little New York in the DNA of the General Store. “The way we curate and our selections directly reflects the stuff I grew up wearing back in the ’80s and ’90s,” Li said. “As a young kid growing up in the Lower East Side, I was going to flea markets with my grandparents, and I hated it. But then I started noticing different lifestyles and styles of dress. I started hunting or digging in the same flea markets as my grandparents because I wasn’t able to afford new clothes from Bloomingdale’s or Macy’s. Long story short, the hunt never stopped.” For most thrifters, what Li is describing is the thrill of the hunt, which is precisely what keeps them going. But for Lee, the community he’s found at The Row and being showcased alongside these other vintage retailers is part of what’s helped him grow over the last few months. “Being here alongside Arcade and Tried and True, we occupy different lanes in vintage, but there’s enough of an overlap in terms of execution and customer base that it just makes sense,” Lee said. “Plus, The Row offers a level of support that you’re not going to find just opening up shop on some random street in Los Angeles. It truly does feel like a community of small businesses.”