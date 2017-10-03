Lifestyle

The 10 Best Places to Pee Around Runyon Canyon, Ranked

Flickr/Ryan Vaarsi
Because we here at Thrillist know just how difficult it is to find an acceptable place to use the restroom during your hikes, we searched all over Runyon Canyon for the optimal places to go. Memorize these locations, friends.

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

10. That's a great peeing tree. 

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

9. So much privacy. 

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

8. Kind of symbolic actually. 

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

7. It may seem like a trap, but it's not. 

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

6. This is basically a private bathroom at a spa. 

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

5. More symbolism. 

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

4. Mr. Scruff appreciates your support. 

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

3. You'll feel like you're on top of the world. 

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

2. Pro tip: wait for the people to leave. 

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

1. Literally no one will care. 


Jeff Miller needs to pee right now. You can find him on Instagram at @jeffmillerla or on Twitter at @ThrillistLA.

