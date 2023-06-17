Drag Legend Sherry Vine Calls Burbank The Next Queer Hotspot

Thrillist: Let’s start with the new season of your variety show.

Sherry Vine: The Sherry Vine Variety Show is in season two. I’m super excited because in season one we had so many challenges because we filmed it in the height of lockdown. I don’t know how we did it, but we did. This time we had so much more freedom. We could have more guests, more locations, all original songs. We’re editing the very last episode right now and then it’s all done and ready to go.

Was the first season a quarantine baby or was it something that had been in the works prior to Covid?

SV: It had been in the works for two years. I was still living in New York City when Jacob from P.E.G. called me one day and said “This would be so much easier to pitch if you were here with me in LA.”

I had been thinking about moving to LA for a couple of years and that finally gave me the push I needed and I moved in 2019. We got the green light from Out TV and started writing and then… lockdown. At one point we were like, “Let’s wait until things get better” but I actually thought that if we can make this work now, we can get all these guests that are sitting at home and not on tour like Bianca [Del Rio], Alaska, and Bob the Drag Queen. So, we just kind of went for it. P.E.G. has a studio, so we were able to shoot everything there and were very, very strict. Everyone had to get tested every day, you wore a mask, the crew wore a mask. It was really challenging but we did it and had fun. This season, we can shoot in different locations, we can have people come in from out of town, we can have more actors. We just kind of opened the door to all of that.

What are some of your favorite moments from season two?

SV: I’m in love with Lady Cops, which is a recurring episode. It’s me and Jackie Beat playing lady cops and Monet X Change is the captain. It’s so fun and has lots of action. We hired professional stuntmen, and we choreographed fight scenes. It’s silly and campy, like “Cagney & Lacey” meets Charlie’s Angels meets Keystone Cops. It’s just ridiculous.

I’m very proud of the original songs because I’d never done anything like that before. Markaholic and I started from scratch and made five songs. Each one is highlighting a different genre of music. I’m really proud of that.