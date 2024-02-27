Breaking Ooze: New Slime Museum in LA Will Bring Out Your Inner Child

Whether you’re five years old or 50, everyone feels a sense of relief when pressing their hands into a bucket of oozing, marshmallow-y slime. With its tactile sensations and crackly, calming sounds, playing with the goopy, slippery stuff can be quite a meditative experience. In fact, kneading and molding slime is a form of sensory stimulation, known to help reduce anxiety and stress. The new slime museum Sloomoo Institute in Los Angeles wants you to bask in that feeling.

After setting up shop in cities like NYC and Chicago, the Sloomoo Institute is set to open its fifth location this summer, in a giant magenta building directly across the street from the Grove. Inside they’ll have 13,000 square feet of slime installations, from vibrant slime waterfalls and augmented reality portals to a DIY slime bar, beckoning you to connect with your inner child. You can even get slimed, Nickelodeon style.