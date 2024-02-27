Breaking Ooze: New Slime Museum in LA Will Bring Out Your Inner Child
Squeeze, squelch, and scrunch to your heart’s content.
Whether you’re five years old or 50, everyone feels a sense of relief when pressing their hands into a bucket of oozing, marshmallow-y slime. With its tactile sensations and crackly, calming sounds, playing with the goopy, slippery stuff can be quite a meditative experience. In fact, kneading and molding slime is a form of sensory stimulation, known to help reduce anxiety and stress. The new slime museum Sloomoo Institute in Los Angeles wants you to bask in that feeling.
After setting up shop in cities like NYC and Chicago, the Sloomoo Institute is set to open its fifth location this summer, in a giant magenta building directly across the street from the Grove. Inside they’ll have 13,000 square feet of slime installations, from vibrant slime waterfalls and augmented reality portals to a DIY slime bar, beckoning you to connect with your inner child. You can even get slimed, Nickelodeon style.
Get in touch with slime’s therapeutic elements as well by meditating in the ASMR sound bath room, which emits sounds like bath bombs fizzing, rivers flowing, and high heels on a wood floor. Then, dip your hands and feet into endless vats of slime with various textures throughout the permanent exhibition, including the crunchy Floam Slime and the bubbly Thick & Glossy Slime.
Once you’ve had your fill, stop by the Sloomoo Institute’s retail shop and grab some slime for the road; they’ll be selling be selling unique LA-themed slimes with names like "City of Angels" and "Malibu Smoothie Bowl.”
The Sloomoo Institute is set to open this summer at 157 South Fairfax Avenue.