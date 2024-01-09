The Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks and Sober Things to Do in LA

It would be easy to look at Dry January as penance, a sort of self-flagellation for end-of-year excess, but sobriety doesn’t need to be a spugna. Choosing alcohol-free things to do instead of going to a bar is fun, liberating, and in LA these days it is also extremely easy.

LA has long held a reputation for wellness and active, healthy things to do, so it makes perfect sense that sober activities are all around us. If you want to maintain your drinking habits but replace the alcohol with something zero-proof, the non-alcoholic cocktail and n/a drink options have exploded in recent years, from full programs at some of the city’s best restaurants and bars to ready-to-drink cans and bottles of non-alcoholic wine from specialty bottle shops all over town. And if you’re looking for entirely new alcohol-free activities to reorient your whole routine towards sober living, LA is full of them, from hikes to spas, museums to sports, and so much more. Whether you’re in it for a day, a month, or you’ve chosen to embrace a fully clean and sober life, here are some of our favorite alcohol-free things to do in LA for Dry January and every day thereafter.