I Did the New, Very Weird, Emotion-Releasing Sound Bath Spa Treatment

So I tested it out. And it was weird.

Five gongs, five singing bowls: not a basic spa treatment

As I entered SoSpa (first in the US so far), I was greeted with a “bonsoir” from the staff and an ice cold water while we waited for the other guests to arrive. The entire placed smelled like eucalyptus, which is maybe the most relaxing smell. (Truth: I’m now trying to get as much eucalyptus in this life as I can.)

We were then led to a dimly lit private room with some trancey, serene music flitting through the air. After we grabbed our seats, our, uh, sound healer, Jamie Ford, began to walk us through the process. Jamie has been teaching and performing sound baths for over 10 years, and had brought her own personal gong and singing glass bowl collection into the hotel for us. Her partner Robert is a breathing instructor. “There are some nutso jobs in this world,” was my first thought about that -- before I remembered that, since I’m reporting this for the internet, to some people reading this, I probably have one of those nutso jobs.