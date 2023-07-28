Dodger Stadium’s New Front Yard Feels Like One Big Tailgate

LA sports fans are often maligned for their fairweather nature, late to arrive and early to leave, there for the scene and there to be seen and not for the love of the game. Some of that is fair criticism, but there is also another kind of LA sports fan.

If you hang out in the upper bowl at a Laker game, post up at a sports bar for a Rams game, or sit in the outfield pavilion at Dodger Stadium, you will see them. They are not courtside in expensive athleisure, not preening for cameras or craning their necks to see who’s sitting two rows in front. Instead, they are wearing free giveaway t-shirts from a game six years ago, focused on the action, and yelling (mostly) good-natured insults at the other team’s best players. In short, there is a powerful and fun undercurrent of real fans supporting LA’s teams. And over the last couple of seasons at Dodger Stadium, the experience has finally been geared more toward true blue LA sports fans.

The major change is Centerfield Plaza, a new entranceway to the stadium that also doubles as a sort of front yard, which debuted in 2021. Over the last couple of seasons, additions and tweaks to the setup have continued to improve the experience. Now there are picnic tables and live music, lots of food options, multiple open-air bars, a play area for kids, a ring of statues to celebrate Dodger legends (and provide photo ops), and two very cool vintage trucks that have been repurposed to serve beer and ice cream, respectively. And against all odds, it worked. People actually hang out there, arriving well before the first pitch to eat, drink, kick back, and enjoy the ballpark.

There are stadium upgrades that happen every year, rebranding of sections and repainting of seats, reorganizing vendors, and renumbering aisles, but rarely do they have a meaningful impact on the fan experience. No one really cares about the layout of the stadium store, innovations in the little scoreboard games they play between innings, or what shade of blue their seat is. Fans really only want shorter lines, better food, and a more comfortable place to enjoy those things, and Centerfield Plaza delivers.

Standard procedure for baseball fans has often been to show up right before the first pitch to catch every moment of the game and minimize time spent squished into cramped seats, paying too much for mass-market beer and mediocre food. But now, if you show up to Dodger Stadium early, you’ll see a stunning and lively scene, big groups posted up at picnic tables, friends sitting at outdoor bars watching other games, and kids running around playing and climbing. It’s a nice way to turn your ticket into a whole evening out, making an event out of it, especially with baseball’s newly shortened games. It feels fun and different, and exciting. And it feels like something that has long been forbidden at Dodger Stadium. It feels like a tailgate.