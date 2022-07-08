8 LA Fundraisers that Support Abortion Rights and Reproductive Justice

Photo courtesy of Local Angeles

Sip on women-made mezcals at Madre Restaurant Ongoing from July 11 for four weeks

West Hollywood, Torrance, and Palms

Get an education in mezcal while supporting women with a special mezcal flight curated by owner Ivan Vasquez, featuring women-owned or produced brands. Dubbed Her Mezcal, the flight includes a one-ounce pour of Real Minero, Agua Del Sol, and Rezpiral, available for $45 beginning Monday, July 11, with 10% of the net sales from each flight going to the National Network of Abortion Funds. And if you buy a bottle of one of the three featured brands, Madre will donate 10% of those sales, too.

Cost: $45

Bakers Against Racism: Bake Sale For Reproductive Justice Saturday, July 17

These Hands Makers Collective, Culver City

Launched during April 2020 as a pop-up, Bakers Against Racism is a social community “connecting bakers and creatives all across the globe to fight against racism in all of its forms.” On Saturday, July 17 from 11 am to 3 pm, they’re firing up their ovens to raise money and awareness for reproductive justice, with all sorts of treats and desserts available for sale, including cookies, pies, cakes, pastries, traditional Southern desserts, gluten-free and vegan options, and more. All proceeds will be donated to the National Network of Abortion Funds. Bakers who are interested in joining the sale can reach out to LA lead @winterfatebakes on Instagram.

Cost: Free to participate, baked goods vary.

Photo by Jenny Caloca, courtesy of Vinovere

Photo courtesy of Botanica

Snag a cute tee from Botanica Ongoing

Purchase online

Women-owned restaurant and market Botanica is selling their five-year anniversary tee that’s made in collaboration by LA’s Lamero Studio. The shirt features a “vegetables in space” design created by bar manager and artist, Ryan Halie Gossett. All profits from the shirts benefit the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Cost: $45

Photo courtesy of Helen's Wines x The Goods Mart

Order a summer snack box filled with women-owned treats Ongoing

Purchase online

Another one of our favorite women-owned natural wine shops in LA, Helen’s Wines teamed up with NYC’s The Goods Mart for a summer snack box featuring female-founded brands, including Azziah's Herbal Green Popcorn, Magic Dates Salted Walnut Brownie, Moonshot Sourdough Crackers, and a bottle of natural rosé from women producers, chosen by founder Helen Johannesen and her team, and rotating with each box. Even better, 50% of proceeds from the box will be donated to the Women's Reproductive Right's Assistance Project, the largest national, independent, nonprofit abortion fund providing urgently-needed financial assistance to individuals seeking abortion services or emergency contraception nationwide.

Cost: $75

