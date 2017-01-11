LA's Buzziest Immersive Horror-Theater Production Just Opened. We Went Behind the Scenes.

But no show in LA has had the full immersion of genre-definers like Sleep No More, which puts patrons in masks to make them anonymous before breaking them up from their groups, or London's Secret Cinema, which literally recreates entire movie sets and scenes with the audience able to interact with characters (for instance, they recently made a full-sized set of Tatooine for an Empire Strikes Back-themed show -- and you could have drinks with Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru in their sand-hut.

The Tension Experience, the organizers explain to me in one of the the first rooms participants will see -- what appears to be an old-age home's living room, with puzzles, senior citizens who stare at you for minutes on, and notes hidden in mirrors and furtively passed by caregivers -- was set up to be a more psychological version of this immersion. In fact, long before the public performances, they were setting up the story with a series of insider-y mind-fucks: phone numbers hidden in messages from the writers led participants to psych tests, where they sat across from an interviewer who asked them deep secrets (these questions, including everything from "do you think animals can feel" to "how often do you masturbate," have made their way into both online questionnaires and the show itself).