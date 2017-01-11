The Best Los Angeles Date for Every Personality Type

Lifestyle

Depending on the person you’re dating, a great date could mean anything from dropping your bank account balance at Melisse to watching a free show at the Satellite, which is why we’ve put together this list. Just find the personality type of the person you’re looking to impress, and boom: success.
 

Ultra extrovert

Lucha VaVOOM

Yes, it’s over the top, cheesy, devoid of class, and just plain strange. And that’s what’s so great about it! The is-it-or-is-it-not-a-parody Lucha VaVOOM, which hits the Mayan in Downtown about once a quarter (including one right around V-Day), is a bizarre combination of lucha libre (Mexican wrestling), drag queen striptease, burlesque dancing, and comedy, with audience interaction encouraged -- in other words, if there’s a shy bone in her body, there’s a chance taking her here means yours won’t also be. 

Flickr/jennifer yin

Sorta brainy

Museum of Jurassic Technology

Address and Info

Culver City

This nondescript Culver City “museum” is hidden behind an unassuming, windowless storefront, but is actually a massive collection of bizarro exhibits that make you think: is this a real museum, or a giant hoax? It takes some smarts to “get,” so if your date’s dopey... don’t. 

Artsy fartsy

The Artlab

Address and Info

Santa Monica

You want to do something different, but a Meetup feels like a weird place to bring a date. You can still tap your creative side on an artist’s budget by taking a class at Santa Monica’s Artlab in the iconic Camera Obscura building. Compose poetry, design a sweater, mix a perfume, or make a woodcut. If he’s, like, a dude who wears an ascot, he’ll be all in.

Wheel House Cheese

Foodie

Wheel House Cheese

Address and Info

Culver City

Even if your date spends all his time waxing poetic about palates and “hot new chefs!!,” there’s a good chance he can’t blind-taste the difference between a great pecorino and Parmesan (and what wine to pair with each), which is where these classes come in: the boutique shop will drop knowledge on everything from how the cheeses are made to whether you should also buy a chardonnay or a malbec. 

Cyclehop Westside LLC.

Cheap and athletic

Santa Monica Bike Share (address and info)
Santa Monica
While you’re waiting for rollerblades to make a comeback, bike the boardwalk with  a rental from one of the zillions of Breeze Bike Share outposts located all over Santa Monica for a $6-an-hour fee. Then ride over to one of the Venice Beach bars and try not to get caught drinking and biking... because that will land you a fat ticket. 

Flickr/T.Tseng

Vegan

Dinner at The Gadarene Swine

Address and Info

Studio City

If it has a heart, she’s not having it. Still... vegans need love too. So head over to Phillip Frankland Lee’s Gadarene Swine and dine on plant-based dishes that somehow passed muster for even Jonathan Gold and his 101 Best list. He is on this season of Top Chef, so it has that, too. 

Matt Armendariz/The Langham, Huntington Hotel & Spa, Pasadena

Wannabe socialite

High tea at The Langham

Address and Info

Pasadena

It may be precious, but high tea is also one of those special-occasion dining experiences that makes many women feel beautiful and classy. Show her that you can clean up well and take her to tea (with Champagne, of course) at The Langham. Then stay the night in the hotel and find out if she’s a lady in the streets... and a freak in the sheets. 

Wally's Beverly Hills

Potential alcoholic

Wally’s Beverly Hills

Address and Info

Beverly Hills

When picking up a bottle of wine to bring to a party, you F the supermarket and instead head straight for a specialty store. So why would you dine at a restaurant where you are presented with a generic wine list? Wally’s Beverly Hills is a WINE STORE WITH A RESTAURANT BUILT IN, which means it's got over 2,500 bottles of wine, and, if you bring the right person, she’ll want to try them all. 

Petrossian West Hollywood

Nonstop Instagrammer

Petrossian

Address and Info

West Hollywood

So, like, if your date’s, like, trying to impress like all her social media friends, like, she’ll get a ton of likes with photos of caviar. Especially five courses of it. And she can take a selfie with a to-go tin too! 

Flickr/Sean Salmon

Ultra sexual

Poolside cabana at The Viceroy 

Address and Info

Santa Monica

There’s something inherently sexy about dining in a poolside cabana: maybe it’s the sofas that are begging for you to kick off your shoes and make out, or it could be the super-boozy drinks that force you to walk very carefully around the perimeter of the pool. So, if it’s, like, TOTALLY ON, The Viceroy Santa Monica should be on your go-to list for pre-hookup dates. And then, you know, get a room, you guys. 

Money-hungry

Mastro’s

Address and Info

Beverly Hills

Like Melisse, Mastro's is one of those restaurants that screams, “I have money and I want to spend it!” You are pretty much guaranteed a great steak and a celebrity sighting. And the white-glove service and upstairs piano bar bring elegance that manages to buffer the overt showiness. 

Taste on Melrose

Ultra casual

Taste on Melrose

Address and Info

West Hollywood

If she’s like: “Yo, T-shirt and jeans only,” Taste is comfortable, high quality, and romantic without being in-your-face “I’m trying to impress you.” The truffle mac and cheese kind of says it all: elevated, homey, and so good.

Flickr/Thomas Hawk

Experimental

Grand Central Market

Address and Info

Downtown

You have no idea what she likes to eat. Instead of attempting to guess, go to Grand Central Market and let her have her pick of an overwhelming number of options, from authentic pupusas to grilled fish to burgers. Plus, you can always do some mash-ups to instigate that maybe you’d like to do some mashing up later, if you catch our drift.

Obsessed with their hometown

Goldbely.com (address and info)
Online
Your date is not originally from LA (who is?), and eating dishes from back home makes them feel less lost in this showbiz city. Take your date home by ordering Chicago pizza. No, not Chicago-style pizza. Actual Chicago pizza. Or maybe your date’s absolute favorite dish from home is cheesesteak from Philadelphia. Or Maine lobster rolls from Maine, or muffuletta from New Orleans, or cream pie from Boston. Goldbely sources the absolute best from around the country, then delivers it overnight to your door. Seriously thoughtful. 

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.
  
Laurel House is a celebrity dating coach, dating coach at Three Day Rule Matchmaking, and author of Screwing the Rules: The No-Games Guide to Love. You can see her coaching celebrities on Famously Single on E! in May. Follow her on Twitter: @DatingLaurel.

