This Bunny Museum Near Los Angeles Is Worth a Hop, Er, Stop

Drive time:

Anywhere from 20 minutes to 1 hour, depending on where you live in Los Angeles.

2 hours, 45 minutes from San Diego.

4 hours, 15 minutes from Las Vegas.

More things to do in the area:

After exploring the eccentric depths of bunny culture, we don’t blame you if you need to clear your head with some nature. Thankfully, Altadena is close to a myriad of mountains and trails. At the intersection of E Loma Alta Drive and Lake Avenue is the Cobb Estate Trailhead, which leads you on a path to the Cobb Estate, the remains of a historical and supposedly haunted mansion. From there, take the Lower Sam Merrill Trail to Echo Mountain, where you’ll see The White City ruins, the nickname for the abandoned, lavish Echo Mountain House resort that once operated in the 1800s. Remnants of the hotel, such as parts of the rail station and incline cars, are still there, waiting to be explored. Alongside the rich history, the hike offers an unparalleled, breathtaking view of Los Angeles.

Where to stay in Altadena:

Despite having The Bunny Museum and gorgeous trails, Altadena doesn’t have much in the lodging department. So, we recommend staying in the nearby city of Pasadena, where there’s a bounty of options to choose from. If you want luxurious digs, The Langham Huntington, Pasadena is an elegant hotel that has existed since the Gilded Age. For something a bit more affordable but still fashionable, The Bissell House is a Victorian-style bed and breakfast with a bounty of greenery and charming touches that make you feel like you’re staying in a friend’s home.

Where to eat in Altadena:

Located next to a Rite Aid in a strip mall, Bulgarini Gelato Vino Cucina is yet another testament to Altadena being rife with hidden gems. The Italian joint, which originally began as a gelateria, serves Tuscan-style handmade pasta dishes and selected wines. Get Bulgarini’s signature dish, Pappardelle al Cinghiale, and of course, make sure to get a cup of his artisanal Sicilian Pistachio Gelato. Before gearing up for the drive the following day, stop by Unincorporated Coffee and pick up a refreshing Espresso Tonic and one of their breakfast sandwiches served on a brioche bun.