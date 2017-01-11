Lifestyle

The Differences Between Living in LA and NYC

Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

After living in the Big Apple for a decade, I jumped coasts for Los Angeles a few years ago. Considering the two cities are longtime rivals, it takes several years for a New Yorker to fully acclimate in the City of Angels, and vice versa, thanks to differences that really need to be illustrated to be understood. Here are the major differences of living in both NYC and Los Angeles.

Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Dating

Either way, that dude's definitely getting a swipe left... right?

Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Drugs

Yeah, but it's medicinal, so it's OK!

Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Fitness

Missing from this drawing: Runyon Canyon.

Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Delivery Food

Which is why UberEATS is so, so, so great.

Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Friends

Yeah, I'm not driving all the way across town to chat when FaceTime can handle it, sorry.

Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Jobs

Literally, bars here accept headshots instead of resumes. For clients AND servers.

Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Late Night

1:30am last call? WTAF.

Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Living

Duplexes > "Studio"

Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Late-Night Food

But those tacos? Primo.

Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Rush Hour

At least when I sing along here, no one cares.

Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Surfing

Make sure you wear a wetsuit.

Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Weather

Seriously, last week it was like 80 degrees. In February.

Jimmy Im has traveled to 115 countries in 10 years. He writes about it. Sometimes. Instagram: jimmyim, Twitter: dieselmad, Snapchat: dieselmad.

