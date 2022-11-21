How 'The L Word: Generation Q' Remade Its Queer Community Hub

The first thing you notice in a shot of Dana's bar are the women: seemingly hundreds of them, mostly gay, some bi, all gorgeous. One or two men, maybe, if they're there to support their friends or partners that day. Softly lit with a brick wall-backed bar and turquoise art deco styling, Dana's is the focal point of the reboot of lesbian comedy-drama The L Word: Generation Q, returning for its third season on November 18. The bar is a glitzy upgrade to The Planet of the original L Word, but its function remains the same: a central place in the neighborhood that draws characters into romance and chaos—because who can avoid their exes in such a small community?

The Planet was the heart of The L Word. Run by ally Kit (Pam Grier) for the majority of the series, it became a haven and safe space for the community of LGBTQ+ people in surrounding West Hollywood. Kate Moennig, who plays everyone's favorite lesbian lothario Shane McCutcheon, told Thrillist that Grier's decision not to return to the reboot was integral to the facelift: "There's no Planet without Kit." Plus, the writers wanted to move to the east side, signaling the end of the old era and the beginning of a more inclusive one, which is represented in the show's casting of transgender, nonbinary, and disabled people. It echoes an IRL shift for the LA gay community from West Hollywood to more affordable neighborhoods..

Moennig adds that The Planet was based on a coffee house called Little Frida's, a West Hollywood staple frequented by lesbians in the 90s. For that reason alone, The Planet was no longer feasible: "Realistically, these little coffee shops would never have survived for 15 years anyway!" Dana's has quickly become integral to L Word lore in its own right: Opened by Shane in Season 1, it's been a hotbed for drama and the meeting place for her and Tess, her longest love interest since Carmen. Played by Jamie Clayton, Tess is part of what makes Dana's feel so real.

While closing down The Planet marked a shift into the future, there is a key nod to the past in the new bar: the name. Dana Fairbanks, played by Erin Daniels, was a central character for three seasons of the original series before ultimately dying of breast cancer. The love of Alice's life, Dana was beloved by all, onscreen and off, and her loss is felt throughout the show. Naming the bar after Dana felt natural, like something Shane would do, says Moennig.

"I was always really curious about what it was going to be named, and when the producers said that was going to be the name of the space, it was, without question, the most perfect name for the spot." Clayton adds, "Shane did this amazing thing by naming the bar after her friend, so there's a sadness there. Dana was one of the legacy characters that so many people who are fans of the original are a fan of."

