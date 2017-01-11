The Rise and Fall of Abbot Kinney, or, How Venice Is Dying

Not everyone gives a rat’s ass about Roosterfish, its rich history, and its patrons, though -- their landlord just shoved his boot up the bar’s ass, obviously hoping that it gets taken over by a well-off future tenant, which almost surely will be some sustainably customized cutting-edge specialty boutique that sells Euro-chic gluten-free hand harvested whatsafutsas nobody needs, yet can somehow afford to pay $17 a square foot on top of $600K key money (the one in SoHo, for what it’s worth, is quite nice).

It’s not just Roosterfish

Roosterfish, which will officially shut down in May, is right down the street from where the original Hal’s Bar & Grill used to be. Hal’s closed last year after 30 years of brisk business on Abbot Kinney (though apparently not quite brisk enough). Several shops that were adjacent to Hal’s also went belly up. A store called Vince now occupies one of the spots. I don’t know Vince or where he came from but, man, are his skinny ribbed cardigans and stamped python shoulder bags ever pricey.