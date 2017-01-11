11 Things People in LA Are Irrationally Passionate About

Shortcuts

Public transit is getting better nearly every day in LA, but the daily headache of traffic jams remains. For that reason, we're all about trying to find shortcuts. Many of us will maintain that certain roads are better than others, and that can vary depending on what time of day it is. Some common shortcuts you might hear are taking Fountain through Hollywood, or taking one of the canyon roads when going between the Valley and the Westside. Some shortcuts, however, are very complicated and involve multiple turns, and those have been immortalized in the SNL skit, 'The Californians,' where all you have to do is take "get back on San Vicente, take it to the 10 then switch over to the 405 North and let it dump you out into Mulholland where you belong." In modern times, apps like Waze and Google Maps have configured all of this for us. The problem with those, however, is the dreaded left turn from a side street onto a busy road with no light. The worst!