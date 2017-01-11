Things Angelenos Are Sick of Hearing From Out-of-Towners

Let’s be honest: anytime you meet someone who doesn’t live in LA, they’re a little jealous that you do live in LA. And that jealousy rears its head as questions you don’t want to answer but you have to, because if you don’t, they’re gonna be like, “man, LA’s changed him, and now he’s just a jerk who won’t answer questions!” But you know who the real jerk is? The guy asking questions like:

Is it really sunny all the time?

Well, sorta yes. I mean, it rains, but, yeah, the weather’s pretty good. But you knew that already.

How do you deal with all the traffic?

Pokémon Go. Duh.