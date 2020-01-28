Everything You Need to Do at the 2020 Genesis Invitational

LA is a full-blown sports town, but it’s not just because of LeBron and Jared Goff. The Genesis Invitational, happening February 10-16 at The Riviera Country Club in the picturesque Pacific Palisades, has brought celebs and golf royalty to town every year since 1926. And thanks to beautiful grounds, flowing drinks, and the opportunity to live your best life everywhere from the clubhouse to The Backlot on 18 green, the tournament has become a staple on the LA social calendar. Here’s who you can expect to see, where to grab a bite, and what to drink during this year’s event.
Cheer on an upgraded roster of talent
For the first time in its 90-plus-year history, the tournament holds the PGA TOUR’s invitational status, meaning pros need an actual invite to play the challenging course. For guests, that means having a front-row seat to watch 120 of the best golfers in the world competing -- including Tiger Woods, who’s clocking in as a host and a competitor. Woods’ involvement has even dictated the lowest-tier ticket price: $19.92, recognizing the year (1992) that Woods made his PGA TOUR debut at The Riviera Country Club. But it won’t just be golf stars on the grounds: The tournament is also known to draw celebs like Larry David, Adam Sandler, and Mark Wahlberg.
Snap photos against an epic backdrop
Of all the beautiful neighborhoods in LA, the Pacific Palisades especially is nonstop photo ops. For one, The Riviera Country Club has spectacular views of the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. Think towering palm trees, dramatic cliffs, and ocean views for days, which you can bask in while you relax like you’re Humphrey Bogart (a longtime Riviera member along with Dean Martin and Walt Disney). And since the course is ranked one of the top 50 in the world, you can expect the greens and overall course to be extremely photogenic.
Enjoy food & drinks that are as compelling as the competition
The tournament’s earlier iterations have been all about helping guests wine and dine for 94 years -- and 2020 is no exception. Besides sampling killer Korean food at Bibigo near 13 green, make time to swing by The Promenade, located behind 14 green. Various food trucks, like Momofuku’s Fuku (specializing in fried chicken), will be parked there waiting to take your order, along with a video board so you can keep up with the action while you nosh. Past Promenade vendors included crowd favorites like WISE BBQ, Aloha Friday’s, the Original Grilled Cheese Truck, and more, so make sure you come hungry. When it’s time to find a drink or two, kick off the weekend sipping on LA-brewed and -inspired beer at The Golden Road brew experience or The ULTRA Club on 2 green; catch the action from the vineyard vines club at 10 green and the Genesis Lounge on 14 green; and finally, settle in with a signature cocktail at the Grey Goose 19th Hole for serious views of the course.
Immerse yourself in interactive & VIP experiences
From opportunities to work on your swing, to swanky lounges to chill in, everything about this week was curated with guests in mind. When you’re ready for action, there’s an interactive putting experience in the Genesis Lounge along with a driving range open to all tournament guests. Public grandstands on the driving range and greens nine, 10, and 14 provide ample space to rest your legs, and there are two shared and three private hospitality packages available to book for a more VIP experience. So no matter where you decide to enjoy The Genesis Invitational, you’re sure to be in the middle of the action.
The Genesis Juggle Challenge
Getting up close and personal with pro golfers is already par for the course at the tournament. But if you want to get into the competitive spirit in a hands-on way, try your luck at the Genesis Juggle Challenge.
The rules of the challenge are that you record a video of yourself juggling a golf ball on a golf club (or hey, two balls if you want to get wild) and post it on Instagram using the tags #GenesisJuggleChallenge and @Genesis_USA. In exchange, Genesis will donate up to $50,000 to the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, which benefits youth arts education programs. It’s the best of both worlds: Show your skills and donate to a good cause at the same time.
Whether you’re there to get noticed for your ball-juggling or just love an occasion to relax at a gorgeous country club, The Genesis Invitational is the best reason to ditch the cold weather and hit the links.