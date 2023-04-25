Tyler James Williams’ Perfect Day Off in Studio City Includes Community Gardens and Ultra Fragrant Candles

Actor Tyler James Williams has been gracing our television screens since 2005. You may remember him as the titular character in Everybody Hates Chris, a role that led to Williams becoming the youngest person to win an NAACP Image Award at just 14. He currently stars as Gregory Eddie in the hit sitcom Abbott Elementary, a character that's won him a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a nomination for a Primetime Emmy. The New York native walked us through a typical, leisurely stroll in LA, his current home, where he finds inspiration in green spaces, fragrant candles and a tea latte.

I'm not a big breakfast person first thing in the morning. I'm a tea guy, so I'm going to get my tea from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. I like an English Breakfast latte – two tea bags to kick the day off. Then I take a walk, take in the day, decompress. I like to try and let the walk take me where it wants to go, but sometimes I head down to check on the garden at Third Street Elementary. I was there when it was still being built – Mrs. Meyers donated money to develop the space – and it was cute to see the kids getting involved in the planting.

Unlike my character on Abbott, I don't have a green thumb, but I appreciate people who do, and I love seeing spots of beautiful greenery in the midst of urban environments. I love to be around them. Like I said, I'm not great at it, but I think that's why I appreciate it so much.