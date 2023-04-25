Tyler James Williams’ Perfect Day Off in Studio City Includes Community Gardens and Ultra Fragrant Candles
The Abbott Elementary star likes to spend his rare days off taking strolls and sipping an English Breakfast latte.
Actor Tyler James Williams has been gracing our television screens since 2005. You may remember him as the titular character in Everybody Hates Chris, a role that led to Williams becoming the youngest person to win an NAACP Image Award at just 14. He currently stars as Gregory Eddie in the hit sitcom Abbott Elementary, a character that's won him a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a nomination for a Primetime Emmy. The New York native walked us through a typical, leisurely stroll in LA, his current home, where he finds inspiration in green spaces, fragrant candles and a tea latte.
I'm not a big breakfast person first thing in the morning. I'm a tea guy, so I'm going to get my tea from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. I like an English Breakfast latte – two tea bags to kick the day off. Then I take a walk, take in the day, decompress. I like to try and let the walk take me where it wants to go, but sometimes I head down to check on the garden at Third Street Elementary. I was there when it was still being built – Mrs. Meyers donated money to develop the space – and it was cute to see the kids getting involved in the planting.
Unlike my character on Abbott, I don't have a green thumb, but I appreciate people who do, and I love seeing spots of beautiful greenery in the midst of urban environments. I love to be around them. Like I said, I'm not great at it, but I think that's why I appreciate it so much.
I like that these cultivated spaces bring people together – especially in neighborhoods where people are doing it themselves and not relying on the city for maintenance. There's something really unique about small community gardens [like Fountain Community Gardens and Seeds of Carver Community Garden] where you can feel the energy of the neighborhood.
I grew up in New York, and we saw a lot of empty spaces growing up – it was depressing. What's super special about these little pockets of beauty is that people get to choose what their community wants – what kind of plants, what kind of food. You get an idea of who the people are who live here by what's planted in the garden.
After my morning stroll, I'm probably on my way to Aroma Coffee & Tea to get something to eat. I'm a pretty simple guy; I like the Crispy Chicken Wrap — that's my go-to – and I can't say no to Curly Fries.
After that, I'm doing some impulse candle buying. So any shop along the way where I see a candle, I'll stop in. I have way too many candles than necessary at my house, but it's my thing. I love anything that Boy Smells has done, but I'll stop in at pretty much any little boutique that has an interesting looking candle. They're going to have all my money. I love to wander around looking for gems because that's part of the experience – finding something that you didn't expect to buy.
Then I'm going to the gym. Going to the gym after you get off work is like the hardest thing in the world, so I prefer to go on a day off. That's a luxury for me.
In the evenings, I like Firefly in Studio City. It's great because it's one of those few places that's open really late, but is still chill. It's not super Hollywood. It's this nice little library bar where you can sit and just have a conversation. And it's one of my favorite tucked away spots in LA.
There really are so few places in LA you can go that are low key. Another great place was Samuel French, a bookstore where you could just go and read plays. The bookshop closed in 2019, but was a mainstay in the city for so long.
Now that I’m telling you about Firefly… everyone’s going to go.
Places to Eat & Drink
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
12501 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA
Aroma Coffee & Tea
4360 Tujunga Ave #5, Studio City, CA
Firefly
11720 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA
Things to See & Do
Seeds of Carver
W 23rd St &, 2nd Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Fountain Community Gardens
5620 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Voyage et Cie Boutique
13035 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA