18 LA Openings to Get Excited About in 2022

A new year is upon us, encouraging optimism and hope even as we contend with the spread of the latest Omicron variant. While much remains up in the air, the last two years have proven our ability to adapt—and nowhere is this more evident than within our local restaurant and hospitality industries. When faced with social distancing orders and shutdowns, they figured out how to innovate their offerings in a to-go format. When dining was limited to al-fresco experiences, they transformed city sidewalks and parking lots into string-lit paradises where we could once again break bread with friends. And now, on the cusp of a new year, they’re delighting us with the promise of new dining destinations, mixed-use spaces, membership clubs, and cafes that are sure to become the backdrop of this year’s best memories. Spanning a Korean-American deli and super, a two-story Mexican marketplace, a Black-owned membership club, and several new debuts from celebrity chefs, here are 18 2022 openings in LA to get excited about:

Yangban Society Downtown LA

Opening date: January 10

Partners and chefs Katianna and John Hong (The Restaurant at Meadowood, The Charter Oak) are slated to open their innovative Korean-American deli and super in the heart of the Arts District this January. The elevated convenience store concept will celebrate the Hongs’ respective backgrounds with a menu that blends Korean flavors with regional California ingredients and deli culture, and will include Yangban Super, which will act as a stand-alone minimart within the space, offering house-made pantry staples, snacks, beverages, and spirits, plus fun random items that reflect some of Katianna and John’s passions outside of the kitchen, like hip hop, fashion, and streetwear. Alma Beverly Grove

Opening date: January

Mexico’s renowned, family-owned restaurant group, Grupo Hunan, is debuting their first stateside concept with Alma at The Grove. Adjacent to the outdoor shopping center’s iconic fountain, the two-level space features a coastal palette and materials, and will house a walk-up taqueria, marketplace, and cocktail bar on its ground floor. On the second floor you’ll find a full-service fine-dining Mexican restaurant, with signature dishes like tacos al pastor, birria, and escamoles.

Bar Moruno Silver Lake

Opening date: January/February

Spanish-inspired Bar Moruno was previously a tenant at the Original Farmers Market and a beloved stall at Grand Central Market, and now the same team of Mozza alums is bringing it back to life in the former Kettle Black space in Silver Lake. Helmed by chef Chris Feldmeier and David Rosoff, the menu will feature the same Spanish flavors, including favorite dishes like rotisserie chicken, roasted butternut squash with dukkah, tinned fish, plus an emphasis on Spanish wines and vermouth. Causita Silver Lake

Opening date: January/February

Next door to Bar Moruno and from the same team, Causita will transform the space that formerly housed Sawyer into a Nikkei Peruvian restaurant that will be helmed by Chef Ricardo Zarate. Rapido Silver Lake

Opening date: January/February

On the same block as Bar Moruno and Causita and helmed by the same team, Rapido is taking over the space that previously housed the small retail shop Scout and will offer curated retail items and grab-and-go options from Bar Moruno and Causita.

The Gathering Spot West Adams

Opening date: Winter

First established in Atlanta in 2016, the mission for The Gathering Spot really came to fruition after their second location opened in Washington DC, where co-founders Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen were attending Georgetown University during the George Zimmerman trial. Recognizing the need for safe, supportive spaces for Black communities to gather, the duo decided to expand their membership club across the country. The Gathering Spot will launch its third location in the historic West Adams neighborhood this winter, featuring three stories of state-of-the-art workspaces, a members-only restaurant and bar, private gathering spaces, and curated events. To tease its arrival, the members-only club hosted an intimate screening of Candyman on the rooftop of E.P. & L.P., as well as a conversation series called “The Art of Storytelling” at Black-woman-owned Sip & Sonder coffee shop in Inglewood. The Gathering Spot plans to open clubs in Houston, Charlotte, New York City, Chicago, and Detroit in the coming years. Mes Amis Hollywood

Opening date: Winter

Arriving in Hollywood’s burgeoning Vinyl District and joining the Mediterranean-inspired rooftop spot Bar Lis at the newly opened Thompson Hotel is renowned chef Lincoln Carson’s ode to the bustling cafés and brasseries from Paris to Lyon, while highlighting the seasonality of Southern California produce. The menu will reinterpret classic French dishes with a modern approach, while utilizing the freshest ingredients from local farms and markets, including the neighboring Hollywood Farmers' Market. Kato Downtown LA

Opening date: January/February 2022

Chef Jon Yao is moving Kato, his ambitious Taiwanese tasting concept, to ROW DTLA this winter and will celebrate the launch with a menu of new dishes—plus a few fan-favorites. The bar experience will be completely new since the previous location of Kato lacked a liquor license, so expect craft cocktails in addition to beer and wine. Longtime general manager Nikki Reginaldo, known for her warm personality and giving special attention to each diner, will continue running the floor and service.

MAGARI Hollywood

Opening date: Winter

Hollywood’s emerging Vinyl District is where you’ll find MAGARI, a new Tokyo-Italian cuisine concept from California-based restaurant group Ozumo Concepts. Chef-owner Yoshiyuki Okuno, behind the Michelin-awarded La-Brianza, will team up with 2019 James Beard award-winning chef Tony Messina (UNI), and executive chef Enrico Merendino (Cara), who hails from Sicily, to debut an inspired blend of Italian cuisine with Japanese influences and approaches. Diners can expect fresh-made pasta dishes with Japanese toppings, a crudo bar with fresh seafood, and charcoal- and wood-fired mains, including hand-selected A4 Wagyu beef. The beverage menu will feature a large selection of craft cocktails alongside an impressive Italian wine program. Lavo Ristorante West Hollywood

Opening date: January/February

Tao Group Hospitality is opening the fourth location of Italian eatery LAVO Ristorante in an airy, 250-seat space on the iconic Sunset Strip. The new location will be lighter and brighter than its Vegas, NYC, and Singapore counterparts, with Italian architectural influences on the interior and skylights that offer crystal-clear views and vibrant plant life scattered throughout the expansive outdoor patio with a retractable roof. The menu is helmed by chef and partner Ralph Scamardella and acts as a celebration of coastal Southern Italian cuisine, featuring signature dishes from LAVO’s NYC location, including wood-fired pizzas, house-made pastas, and the one-pound Wagyu meatball, plus new items that pull from Southern California’s abundant produce selection. The Art Room Downtown LA

Opening date: Late February

Here’s something you don’t hear everyday: Chef D Brandon Walker, co-founder of The Mar Vista and The MV Grab and Go, is taking a 7,750-square-foot mixed-use space at the corner of Olive and 9th Street and launching The Art Room, an imaginative, day-to-night cafe and creative space with an elevated fast-casual dining concept and art gallery. The hub intends to address the labor shortage by replacing the restaurant industry’s notoriously toxic work culture with a model that provides staff with the opportunity to work a variety of positions and limits each single shift to six hours. Most of the staff coming to The Art Room has been with Walker since graduating from his culinary training program at the St. Joseph’s Center. Mother Tongue West Hollywood

Opening date: Early March

Launching within LA’s upcoming members-only fitness club HEIMAT is Mother Tongue, a first-of-its-kind concept from celebrated restaurateur and chef Michael Mina and the MINA Group. The restaurant will feature international dishes with meticulously sourced, clean ingredients for a flavorful, plant-forward menu, alongside a full bar program that celebrates natural wines, low ABV and spirit-free cocktails, plus a “gazoz” cart filled with the refreshing sparkling sodas that hail from Israel. The restaurant is designed by Martin Brudnizki and unlike other services at HEIMAT which are members-only, will be open to the general public.

Three new restaurants from chef José Andrés Downtown LA

Opening dates: Winter/Spring

Celebrity chef José Andrés is returning to LA with not just one, but three brand-new restaurants that will be housed in the Frank Gehry-designed, mixed-use development complex The Grand LA and Conrad Los Angeles hotel. Conrad Los Angeles marks the contemporary luxury brand’s California debut and will launch two concepts from Andrés’ ThinkFoodGroup (TFG) in winter and spring 2022, including an open-air rooftop destination on the 10th floor arrival lobby with a Latin- and Asian-inspired menu, as well as another 10th floor restaurant that will highlight classic Spanish flavors alongside market-fresh ingredients, with a dedicated lobby bar that showcases popular West Coast spirits and flavors like agave and sours. Later this year, Andrés will open Bazaar Meat by José Andrés as a stand-alone restaurant in The Grand LA, bringing his beloved signature restaurant back to the city where it first debuted in 2008. L’antica Pizzeria da Michele Belmont Shore

Opening date: Spring

One of Naples’ most historic pizzerias (famously known as the pizza place from Eat Pray Love) is opening a new location in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore neighborhood this spring. L’antica Pizzeria da Michele first crossed the pond in 2019, landing in a spacious location in Hollywood, and their new Long Beach property promises to be just as impressive with an 8,000-square-foot “Italian Village” that radiates a resort-like vibe and will house Antica Pizzeria as well as the first-ever Antica Café. Expect the same shipped-next-day Italian ingredients and dishes on the Belmont Shore menu, including hand-pulled pastas and crispy, fluffy pies, plus craft cocktails and Italian wines. Both spots will share a peaceful al-fresco courtyard that sits in the middle of the establishment.

Georgina’s Santa Monica

Opening date: Spring/summer

The classic, century-old Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows will debut a new bar salon with Georgina’s, named after Georgina Jones, the wife of the hotel’s original founder, who also planted the 80-foot-tall fig tree that stretches across the hotel’s entryway. The concept will feature an elevated and intimate atmosphere complete with an oceanfront terrace and bar, high tea service during the day, and cocktail service and a champagne bar paired with a sushi menu from chef Masa Shimakawa of Soko at night.

