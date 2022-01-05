18 LA Openings to Get Excited About in 2022
Three new restaurants from celeb chef José Andrés, a Korean-American deli, a two-story Mexican marketplace, and more.
A new year is upon us, encouraging optimism and hope even as we contend with the spread of the latest Omicron variant. While much remains up in the air, the last two years have proven our ability to adapt—and nowhere is this more evident than within our local restaurant and hospitality industries. When faced with social distancing orders and shutdowns, they figured out how to innovate their offerings in a to-go format. When dining was limited to al-fresco experiences, they transformed city sidewalks and parking lots into string-lit paradises where we could once again break bread with friends. And now, on the cusp of a new year, they’re delighting us with the promise of new dining destinations, mixed-use spaces, membership clubs, and cafes that are sure to become the backdrop of this year’s best memories.
Spanning a Korean-American deli and super, a two-story Mexican marketplace, a Black-owned membership club, and several new debuts from celebrity chefs, here are 18 2022 openings in LA to get excited about:
Downtown LA
Opening date: January 10
Partners and chefs Katianna and John Hong (The Restaurant at Meadowood, The Charter Oak) are slated to open their innovative Korean-American deli and super in the heart of the Arts District this January. The elevated convenience store concept will celebrate the Hongs’ respective backgrounds with a menu that blends Korean flavors with regional California ingredients and deli culture, and will include Yangban Super, which will act as a stand-alone minimart within the space, offering house-made pantry staples, snacks, beverages, and spirits, plus fun random items that reflect some of Katianna and John’s passions outside of the kitchen, like hip hop, fashion, and streetwear.
Beverly Grove
Opening date: January
Mexico’s renowned, family-owned restaurant group, Grupo Hunan, is debuting their first stateside concept with Alma at The Grove. Adjacent to the outdoor shopping center’s iconic fountain, the two-level space features a coastal palette and materials, and will house a walk-up taqueria, marketplace, and cocktail bar on its ground floor. On the second floor you’ll find a full-service fine-dining Mexican restaurant, with signature dishes like tacos al pastor, birria, and escamoles.
Downtown LA
Opening date: January
Top Chef winner Stephanie Izard brought a new location of her beloved Chicago restaurant Girl and the Goat to the Arts District last year and is following that successful launch with the opening of Cabra Los Angeles on The Hoxton’s rooftop this winter. Expect a shareable food menu and adventurous cocktail list, paired with hanging plants, a pool, and views of Downtown’s sparkling skyscrapers.
Mid-City
Opening date: January
Chef Niki Nakayama first got our attention with n/naka, an interpretation of the Japanese culinary art form kaiseki that celebrates seasonality by presenting ingredients in their most natural state, that’s since earned recognition as one of the World’s 50 Best restaurants. During the pandemic, Nakayama, alongside her partner Carole Iida-Nakayama, pivoted to n/soto, a California Japanese izakaya with a focus on market-driven product, first with bento boxes and then with a residency at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center in the fall. This winter, the couple will open a brick-and-mortar in Mid-City.
Culver City
Opening date: late January
After more than 25 years of craft roasting coffee beans in the Bay Area, Equator Coffees is expanding to their first Southern California location in Culver City’s new Ivy Station complex. Founded by partners Helen Russell and Brooke McDonnell, the sustainable B Corp coffee roasting company is known for boutique chef blends and Fair Trade organic coffees, plus house-made waffles, toasts, paninis, and more. The Culver City location boasts 1,400 square feet and more than 50 seats in the indoor-outdoor cafe that’s designed by Kelly Patry. Look forward to collaborations with the local culinary community, including a special collaborative beer, Bengal Brew Coffee Kolsch, with neighbors Los Angeles Ale Works that’s already available for online ordering and pick-up at Los Angeles Ale Works' Hawthorne location and wherever Los Angeles Ale Works is sold.
Silver Lake
Opening date: January/February
Spanish-inspired Bar Moruno was previously a tenant at the Original Farmers Market and a beloved stall at Grand Central Market, and now the same team of Mozza alums is bringing it back to life in the former Kettle Black space in Silver Lake. Helmed by chef Chris Feldmeier and David Rosoff, the menu will feature the same Spanish flavors, including favorite dishes like rotisserie chicken, roasted butternut squash with dukkah, tinned fish, plus an emphasis on Spanish wines and vermouth.
Silver Lake
Opening date: January/February
Next door to Bar Moruno and from the same team, Causita will transform the space that formerly housed Sawyer into a Nikkei Peruvian restaurant that will be helmed by Chef Ricardo Zarate.
Silver Lake
Opening date: January/February
On the same block as Bar Moruno and Causita and helmed by the same team, Rapido is taking over the space that previously housed the small retail shop Scout and will offer curated retail items and grab-and-go options from Bar Moruno and Causita.
West Adams
Opening date: Winter
First established in Atlanta in 2016, the mission for The Gathering Spot really came to fruition after their second location opened in Washington DC, where co-founders Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen were attending Georgetown University during the George Zimmerman trial. Recognizing the need for safe, supportive spaces for Black communities to gather, the duo decided to expand their membership club across the country. The Gathering Spot will launch its third location in the historic West Adams neighborhood this winter, featuring three stories of state-of-the-art workspaces, a members-only restaurant and bar, private gathering spaces, and curated events. To tease its arrival, the members-only club hosted an intimate screening of Candyman on the rooftop of E.P. & L.P., as well as a conversation series called “The Art of Storytelling” at Black-woman-owned Sip & Sonder coffee shop in Inglewood. The Gathering Spot plans to open clubs in Houston, Charlotte, New York City, Chicago, and Detroit in the coming years.
Hollywood
Opening date: Winter
Arriving in Hollywood’s burgeoning Vinyl District and joining the Mediterranean-inspired rooftop spot Bar Lis at the newly opened Thompson Hotel is renowned chef Lincoln Carson’s ode to the bustling cafés and brasseries from Paris to Lyon, while highlighting the seasonality of Southern California produce. The menu will reinterpret classic French dishes with a modern approach, while utilizing the freshest ingredients from local farms and markets, including the neighboring Hollywood Farmers' Market.
Downtown LA
Opening date: January/February 2022
Chef Jon Yao is moving Kato, his ambitious Taiwanese tasting concept, to ROW DTLA this winter and will celebrate the launch with a menu of new dishes—plus a few fan-favorites. The bar experience will be completely new since the previous location of Kato lacked a liquor license, so expect craft cocktails in addition to beer and wine. Longtime general manager Nikki Reginaldo, known for her warm personality and giving special attention to each diner, will continue running the floor and service.
Hollywood
Opening date: Winter
Hollywood’s emerging Vinyl District is where you’ll find MAGARI, a new Tokyo-Italian cuisine concept from California-based restaurant group Ozumo Concepts. Chef-owner Yoshiyuki Okuno, behind the Michelin-awarded La-Brianza, will team up with 2019 James Beard award-winning chef Tony Messina (UNI), and executive chef Enrico Merendino (Cara), who hails from Sicily, to debut an inspired blend of Italian cuisine with Japanese influences and approaches. Diners can expect fresh-made pasta dishes with Japanese toppings, a crudo bar with fresh seafood, and charcoal- and wood-fired mains, including hand-selected A4 Wagyu beef. The beverage menu will feature a large selection of craft cocktails alongside an impressive Italian wine program.
West Hollywood
Opening date: January/February
Tao Group Hospitality is opening the fourth location of Italian eatery LAVO Ristorante in an airy, 250-seat space on the iconic Sunset Strip. The new location will be lighter and brighter than its Vegas, NYC, and Singapore counterparts, with Italian architectural influences on the interior and skylights that offer crystal-clear views and vibrant plant life scattered throughout the expansive outdoor patio with a retractable roof. The menu is helmed by chef and partner Ralph Scamardella and acts as a celebration of coastal Southern Italian cuisine, featuring signature dishes from LAVO’s NYC location, including wood-fired pizzas, house-made pastas, and the one-pound Wagyu meatball, plus new items that pull from Southern California’s abundant produce selection.
Downtown LA
Opening date: Late February
Here’s something you don’t hear everyday: Chef D Brandon Walker, co-founder of The Mar Vista and The MV Grab and Go, is taking a 7,750-square-foot mixed-use space at the corner of Olive and 9th Street and launching The Art Room, an imaginative, day-to-night cafe and creative space with an elevated fast-casual dining concept and art gallery. The hub intends to address the labor shortage by replacing the restaurant industry’s notoriously toxic work culture with a model that provides staff with the opportunity to work a variety of positions and limits each single shift to six hours. Most of the staff coming to The Art Room has been with Walker since graduating from his culinary training program at the St. Joseph’s Center.
West Hollywood
Opening date: Early March
Launching within LA’s upcoming members-only fitness club HEIMAT is Mother Tongue, a first-of-its-kind concept from celebrated restaurateur and chef Michael Mina and the MINA Group. The restaurant will feature international dishes with meticulously sourced, clean ingredients for a flavorful, plant-forward menu, alongside a full bar program that celebrates natural wines, low ABV and spirit-free cocktails, plus a “gazoz” cart filled with the refreshing sparkling sodas that hail from Israel. The restaurant is designed by Martin Brudnizki and unlike other services at HEIMAT which are members-only, will be open to the general public.
Three new restaurants from chef José Andrés
Downtown LA
Opening dates: Winter/Spring
Celebrity chef José Andrés is returning to LA with not just one, but three brand-new restaurants that will be housed in the Frank Gehry-designed, mixed-use development complex The Grand LA and Conrad Los Angeles hotel. Conrad Los Angeles marks the contemporary luxury brand’s California debut and will launch two concepts from Andrés’ ThinkFoodGroup (TFG) in winter and spring 2022, including an open-air rooftop destination on the 10th floor arrival lobby with a Latin- and Asian-inspired menu, as well as another 10th floor restaurant that will highlight classic Spanish flavors alongside market-fresh ingredients, with a dedicated lobby bar that showcases popular West Coast spirits and flavors like agave and sours. Later this year, Andrés will open Bazaar Meat by José Andrés as a stand-alone restaurant in The Grand LA, bringing his beloved signature restaurant back to the city where it first debuted in 2008.
Belmont Shore
Opening date: Spring
One of Naples’ most historic pizzerias (famously known as the pizza place from Eat Pray Love) is opening a new location in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore neighborhood this spring. L’antica Pizzeria da Michele first crossed the pond in 2019, landing in a spacious location in Hollywood, and their new Long Beach property promises to be just as impressive with an 8,000-square-foot “Italian Village” that radiates a resort-like vibe and will house Antica Pizzeria as well as the first-ever Antica Café. Expect the same shipped-next-day Italian ingredients and dishes on the Belmont Shore menu, including hand-pulled pastas and crispy, fluffy pies, plus craft cocktails and Italian wines. Both spots will share a peaceful al-fresco courtyard that sits in the middle of the establishment.
Santa Monica
Opening date: Spring/summer
The classic, century-old Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows will debut a new bar salon with Georgina’s, named after Georgina Jones, the wife of the hotel’s original founder, who also planted the 80-foot-tall fig tree that stretches across the hotel’s entryway. The concept will feature an elevated and intimate atmosphere complete with an oceanfront terrace and bar, high tea service during the day, and cocktail service and a champagne bar paired with a sushi menu from chef Masa Shimakawa of Soko at night.