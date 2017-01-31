Here's How to Stay Involved & Make Your Voice Heard in LA

This is the big one with the big guns; they successfully got a "stay" on the Executive Order this weekend so refugees who had been vetted could get in. You can donate all at once, or monthly.

This refugee organization accepts both donations of cash as well as goods like bedding, kitchen supplies, and towels, so even if you're hard up you can help.

Since 1986, this group has been at the forefront of immigrants' issues in LA and beyond, with a goal to "achieve a just society fully inclusive of immigrants."

Help some other worthy causes:

Planned Parenthood Los Angeles

Equality California

The Los Angeles LGBT Center

California Police Youth Charities

RunForSomething.net