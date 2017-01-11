It's Time to Save the World, LA. Here's Where to Volunteer Around the City.

Help a kid write the next great American novel

Where to get involved: 826LA

Echo Park and Mar Vista

What could be more rewarding than helping a kid write his or her own book? That’s right, nothing. At 826LA, the foundation originally started by Dave Eggers in San Francisco, volunteers sign up to help tutor kids in reading and writing. But the real magic happens during the organization refers to as field trips, when entire classrooms come to the centers to work on their own creative projects. Kids will buckle down on something magical like creating a bound book of their own stories, or writing a polished essay. As a volunteer, you will be given an awesome title like “brainstormer,” to help them come up with ideas; “storyteller,” masterminding the whole enterprise; or a not-as-awesome title like “typist,” which is pretty self-explanatory. 826LA has locations in Echo Park and Mar Vista. You will need to plunk down for a background check before beginning, because, you know, no crazies around the kids. Also stop by the LA brick & mortar locations to visit their Time Travel Marts, which raise funds through selling supplies for fourth-dimension travel, supplies like robot milk, time-machine fuel, and coffee.