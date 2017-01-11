50 Ways to Take Your LA Summer to the Next Level

3. You love pizza. You love waffles. Heck, you love Korean BBQ. But you won’t really know love until you feast on the world’s first Korean Pizza Waffle. No, that's not a typo.

4. Rainbow grilled cheese sandwiches, crystal clear raindrop cakes, an entire pig head: it’s time to check off some of LA’s biggest (and most Instagrammable) food crazes from your bucket list.

5. Or maybe you’re looking to go whole hog this summer and try every part of the pig. In that case, here are all of the most delicious options for nose-to-tail pork-eating goodness. Bring a large crew.

6. From ramen burgers to Indian tacos and Asian-inspired Cuban sandwiches to massive lobster rolls, here are all the places you have to check out this summer at the newly-launched Smorgasburg LA market that you can’t find anywhere else.