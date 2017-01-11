The Ultimate West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval Survival Guide

Know the deets

The event runs from 6pm to 11pm on Halloween night, which this year is on a Monday (which for many will be followed by Sick Day Tuesday). It takes place along Santa Monica Blvd from Doheny Dr to La Cienega Blvd. It’s free (but bring cash for drinks and eats at area businesses).

Arrive before the Bewitching Hour

Don’t spend all night perfecting your “sexy Hillary” costume, kids. Depending on where you’re coming from, leave the house around 4:30-5pm -- especially if you’re driving or ride sharing -- to allow for delays from street closures, traffic, parking, and settling in.

Grown-ups only

The event’s own website suggest leaving the youngsters and pets at home due to the large crowds and potential nip-slips or other risqué costume choices, which make this celebration “a bit on the naughty side.” Um, that’s an understatement.