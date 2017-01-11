Inside LA's Secret Garden That’s Helping Veterans

WHERE IT’S LOCATED

“It’s very humble,” Ames admitted, leading me from her office to the half-acre (at best) patch attached to the Recovery Center on the North Side of the rambling L.A. VA campus in Westwood. Along the way, she nodded toward a modest kitchen, explaining that there, vegetables from the garden were cooked at least once a month, adding: “We do juicing every week.”

The plot itself was originally destined for a dump when the house on a neighboring property was torn down. Now it sits enclosed by a white picket fence with many of the garden’s components having been salvaged, starting with its seeds. There were dozens of edible plants, from Cherokee beans derived from those that once grew along the Trail of Tears to a bottle gourd vine that had overgrown a shade tree. From that same tree dangled a set of wind chimes that had once belonged to one of the veteran’s parents. In two opposite corners of the garden stand battered composting bins.