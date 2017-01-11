What Do People in Hollywood Actually Do?

So you moved to LA to work in Hollywood, but when you got your first PA job you couldn't tell an AD from a gaffer? Get ahold of yourself: we talked to Jenn Semler -- a producer (er... co-producer, see below) who's worked on major productions to tell you exactly what each of those people on set do, so you're not asking the grip to do the best boy's job:

Actor (male or female): If you are lucky, the only people who show up on screen when your film is finished.

Art Director: The right, or left, hand of the production designer. The Designer decides what the world is, and the Art Director works with the entire art department to make sure that vision happens. Most of the time they also have to do all that work and keep the entire department on time and budget.